Longtime Portugal Defender Pepe, 41, Announces Retirement From Soccer
After two decades, an icon of Portuguese soccer is hanging up his cleats.
Portugal and Porto defender Pepe is retiring, he announced on his Instagram page Thursday morning. The 41-year-old posted a glossy video showcasing his many trophies, with the caption "OBRIGADO"— translated from Portuguese, it means, "THANK YOU".
Pepe, who became the oldest player in the history of the men's European Championship this summer, played the 2024 season with Porto in his home country. Over the course of a 23-year senior career, he suited up for Maritimo and Porto in Portugal, Real Madrid in Spain, and Beskitas in Turkey.
Pepe won four Portuguese league titles, five Portuguese cups, three Spanish league titles, two Spanish cups, three Champions Leagues, and the 2016 European Championship.
In the final of that European Championship, the Maceio, Brazil native was named man of the match as the Portuguese topped France 1–0 after extra time.
Pepe's total of 141 caps for Portugal rank is tied for 79th in the history of international soccer.