Portugal Stun Spain to Win 2024–25 Nations League Final
After a thrilling match ended in a 2–2 draw, Portugal defeated Spain in a penalty shootout to bring home the 2024–25 Nations League trophy.
Portugal and France faced off at the Allianz Arena, each with their sights set on becoming the first two-time UEFA Nations League champions. La Roja entered the match as the favorites after putting five goals past France in the semifinals, and it came as no surprise when the defending European champions got on the scoresheet first.
Spain caught Portugal lacking on the counter attack in the 21st minute when Martín Zubimendi charged forward and then found Lamine Yamal on the right wing. The 17-year-old chipped the ball into the penalty area and a sloppy sequence from Portugal allowed Zubimendi to bury the game's opening goal.
Spain only held onto their 1–0 lead for five minutes before Nuno Mendes found the equalizer for Portugal. After receiving the ball from Pedro Neto at the top of the box, Mendes burst into the penalty area and rifled a low strike into the back of the net.
The goal was checked by VAR for a possible offside in the build-up from Cristiano Ronaldo, but the equalizer stood.
Momentum swung back in Spain's favor on the brink of halftime. After Bernardo Silva lost possession inside his own half, Pedri made a blistering run to the edge of the box and then played a ball right into the path of Mikel Oyarzabal. The striker's instinctive finish beat Diogo Costa and gave Luis de la Fuente's side the 2–1 lead.
Portugal needed a response in the second half, and who else but Cristiano Ronaldo to get his side back into the game. Mendes carved Spain with another brilliant run down the left-hand side of the pitch and sent a cross into the box that was deflected by Robin Le Normand. The ball fell to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at the back post, and Ronaldo volleyed the close-range effort into the back of the net.
It felt only right that such a back and forth match would go into extra time. Neither side could find a winner, though, in the additional 30 minutes and the game was ultimately decided by a penalty shootout. Portugal converted all five of their penalties while Álvaro Morata saw his attempt saved by Costa.
Portugal completed their comeback and were crowned the 2024–25 Nations League champions. The trophy is just the third piece of silverware ever won by the nation, and all three came in the Ronaldo-era.