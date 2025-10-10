Portugal vs. Ireland: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Two wins for Portugal in October may be enough to see them book their place at the 2026 World Cup, and they’re first up against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday night.
Roberto Martinez’s side have flattered to deceive at major tournaments, but they remain one of the world’s most talented nations and will be regarded among the favourites to go all the way in North America next summer.
The UEFA Nations League champions started their qualifying campaign with victories over Armenia and Hungary in September, with a late João Cancelo strike against the latter ensuring they maintained their 100% record.
Ireland have been dealt a tough hand and are already unlikely to qualify for their first World Cup since 2002 after they were beaten 2–1 by Armenia in their last outing. FIFA’s 61st-ranked nation haven’t beaten Portugal since 2005, and it’d be an almighty upset if they were able escape Lisbon with a result on Saturday night.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to this World Cup qualifier.
What Time Does Portugal vs. Ireland Kick-Off?
- Location: Lisbon, Portugal
- Stadium: Estádio José Alvalade
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
- Kick-off Time: 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT / 7.45 p.m. BST
- Referee: Ivan Kružliak (SVK)
- VAR: Clay Ruperti (NED)
Portugal vs. Ireland Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Portugal: 3 wins
- Ireland: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Portugal 3–0 Ireland (June 11, 2024) – Friendly
Current Form (All Competitions)
Portugal
Ireland
Hungary 2–3 Portugal - 09/09/25
Armenia 2–1 Ireland - 09/09/25
Armenia 0–5 Portugal - 06/09/25
Ireland 2–2 Hungary - 06/09/25
Portugal 2–2 (5–3p) Spain - 08/06/25
Luxembourg 0–0 Ireland - 10/06/25
Germany 1–2 Portugal - 04/06/25
Ireland 1–1 Senegal - 06/06/25
Portugal 5–2 Denmark - 23/03/25
Ireland 2–1 Bulgaria - 23/03/25
How to Watch Portugal vs. Ireland on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Portugal Team News
There were no major surprises regarding Martinez’s squad selection, with João Cancelo the only man missing out through injury from the September squad. Nélson Semedo, Matheus Nunes and Rafael Leão are all back in the mix.
Portugal’s talent is undeniable, and Martinez’s emphasis on continuity should serve them well for next summer’s World Cup, assuming they qualify.
From the 3–2 victory over Hungary last time out, we should see António Silva come in for Rúben Neves at centre-back, although the in-form Renato Veiga and Sporting CP’s Gonçalo Inácio are alternative options.
The Paris Saint-Germain axis of Vitinha and João Neves should start in midfield, while 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo will once again lead the line.
Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Ireland
Portugal predicted lineup vs Ireland (4-2-3-1): Costa; Semedo, Silva, Dias, Mendes; Vitinha, J. Neves; B. Silva, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo.
Ireland Team News
Heimir Hallgrímsson named a 24-man squad for Ireland’s upcoming qualifiers, but has already been forced into a change. Celtic’s Liam Scales has pulled out through injury and been replaced by Queen’s Park Rangers’ Jimmy Dunne.
Matt Doherty is also absent, but Séamus Coleman is back in the squad for the first time in over a year. Jason Knight and Bosun Lawal are currently sidelined.
Troy Parrott missed Ireland’s September outings but has recovered from his fitness setback in time for the next set of internationals. The AZ striker is enjoying his time in the Netherlands but has endured a disrupted start to 2025–26.
Ireland Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal
Ireland predicted lineup vs. Portugal (3-4-2-1): Kelleher; O'Brien, O'Shea, Collins; Ogbene; Cullen, Smallbone, Manning; Taylor, Azaz; Ferguson.
Portugal vs. Ireland Score Prediction
A 2–2 draw with Hungary was more than reasonable, but Ireland’s defeat to Armenia may well have crucified their qualifying campaign already. They’ve certainly got their work cut out, and their toughest assignment is on the horizon.
The talent gap is distinct, and Portugal have no business struggling in a fixture like this. They’ll be expected to win their next two qualifiers at home and potentially qualify for next summer’s tournament with two games to spare.