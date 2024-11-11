The Eight Remaining Teams in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Ranked
The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs has already seen plenty of chaos and drama in the wild card and Round 1 as several giants were eliminated from the postseason.
Reigning champions Columbus Crew won't have the chance to repeat as winners after being knocked out by New York Red Bulls while FC Cincinnati fell at the hands of NYCFC in Round 1 to set up a Hudson River Derby in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami suffered a shocking upset in Round 1 to wild card side Atlanta United. The Herons will now put off their quest for MLS Cup glory until the 2025 season.
Out west, Seattle Sounders, LA Galaxy and Minnesota United all swept their competition in Round 1 while LAFC needed Game 3 to put Vancouver Whitecaps away and advance to the next phase.
Here are the eight remaining teams in the MLS Cup Playoffs—ranked.
8. Atlanta United
Atlanta shocked the world by upsetting Miami in Round 1, as most thought the Herons would make light work of their southern rivals.
Interim boss Rob Valentino has proven himself in what has been a difficult season for Atlanta, and there's a chance they could upset Orlando after defeating them on the final day of the regular season away from home. However, Atlanta will need Brad Guzan to turn back the clock once again if it is to keep winning, which seems unlikely.
7. Minnesota United
Real Salt Lake were one of the most consistent MLS teams throughout the course of the regular season. However, that vanished completely when they came up against Minnesota United in Round 1.
The Loons swept RSL with a bit of luck on two penalty-kick shootout victories, and who's to say the good times can't continue under first-year coach Eric Ramsay?
6. NYCFC
The upsets continued in Round 1 with NYCFC's narrow Game 3 victory over FC Cincinnati.
The Blues have more than enough talent up front to hang with the rest of the remaining playoff teams, and they'll have to rely on goalkeeper Matt Freese to do some heavy lifting on the defensive end if they are to get past rivals Red Bulls.
5. New York Red Bulls
Sandro Schwarz has done a terrific job in his first season as New York Red Bulls head coach. Not did he guided the team to fifth place in the East, he also managed to knock out Columbus with a Round 1 sweep in penalty kicks in Game 2.
Red Bulls are a tough side for anyone to take one and don't be surprised if they manage to sneak into the Eastern Conference final with Lewis Morgan leading the way.
4. Seattle Sounders
The league's best defensive team unsurprisingly advanced to the Western Conference semifinals after a sweep of Houston Dynamo. Two penalty shootout victories got the job done in the end for the Sounders.
As they say, defense wins championships, and the only thing that could hold Seattle back is the lack of goals provided from the frontline.
3. Orlando City
Pedro Gallese's Game 3 performance against Charlotte FC was nothing short of impressive as he willed Orlando to victory in a penalty shootout.
The Lions are exceptional at the back with their veteran goalkeeper while boasting quality up front with Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire, and they'll be looking to take down rivals Atlanta in the next round of action.
2. LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy put in two dominant performances to show everyone they mean business in this year's playoffs.
The Galaxy dismantled Colorado Rapids on a 9–1 aggregate score over two games played as Greg Vanney's team is no doubt one of the strongest teams remaining in the competition, alongside rivals LAFC.
1. LAFC
LAFC's resilience kept them in the driver's seat in their Round 1 bout against the Whitecaps. Even though the Black and Gold fell in Game 2, a strong defensive showing in Game 3 saw them advance to the Western Conference semifinals.
When LAFC are on, there aren't many better teams in MLS—especially on the counter with Denis Bouanga and Cristian Olivera. Steve Cherundolo hopes to add another MLS Cup to his trophy cabinet as LAFC could clash against the Galaxy in the Western Conference final.