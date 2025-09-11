SI

Predicting the MLS Supporters' Shield Race: Which Teams Have the Easiest Schedule?

The race for the 2025 MLS regular-season title looks to be an epic battle.

Ben Steiner

Anders Dreyer will hope to lead San Diego FC to the 2025 Supporters' Shield.
Anders Dreyer will hope to lead San Diego FC to the 2025 Supporters' Shield. / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The September international window may bring MLS to a near pause, but when things get back up and running, it’s a frantic sprint to the finish with several teams chasing the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup Playoff seeding. 

In some seasons, it can be relatively obvious which teams are clear of the rest, and the Supporters’ Shield race could be all but over by the time the September window rolls around. 

That is far from the case in 2025. With most teams having between six and nine games to go, the Supporters’ Shield race is more tense than ever, with nine teams, including the Philadelphia Union, San Diego FC, FC Cincinnati, Minnesota United, Nashville SC, Charlotte FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Orlando City SC and Inter Miami in the race to take the title. 

But which teams are best positioned to take the title? For that, Sports Illustrated examines the top five teams ranked by points per game, utilizing RotoWire's Strength of Schedule model, which assigns higher ratings to indicate an easier schedule, among other considerations.

Philadelphia Union 

  • Current place: 1st in MLS (1st in PPG)
  • Current Points: 57 
  • Opponents: VAN, NER, D.C., NYCFC, CLT
Tai Baribo
Tai Baribo is in the running for the MLS Golden Boot with the league-leading Philadelphia Union. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Union banked plenty of points early in the season thanks to striker Tai Baribo’s fast start. While Baribo’s goalscoring rate has slowed down, he sits on X goals and is within the Golden Boot conversation, and remains the key factor for Philadelphia’s attacking outlook. 

Getting veteran starting goalkeeper Andre Blake back from injury will help instill confidence, despite some shining performances from 19-year-old Andrew Rick as well. Their next match against Vancouver will be challenging, but they will be favored to pick up wins in each of their other remaining matches. 

  • Predicted points: 67
  • Strength of Schedule Rating: 12

San Diego FC

  • Current place: 2nd in MLS (2nd in PPG)
  • Current Points: 56 
  • Opponents: MIN, ATL, SJE, HOU, POR
Anders Dreyer
Anders Dreyer has been one of the best players in MLS in 2025 for San Diego FC. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It has been a dream inaugural season for San Diego FC, and their schedule to wrap up their remaining match is on the friendlier side as well. Head coach Mikey Varas will continue to rely on MLS MVP frontrunner Anders Dreyer and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano for the attacking success. Yet, they are far more than just two superstars, assembling one of the most well-balanced teams in the Western Conference. 

They are getting teams at the perfect time too, taking on a Minnesota United side that just sold their first-choice striker in Tani Oluwaseyi, and then facing very beatable Atlanta United, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo and Portland Timbers. 

  • Predicted Points: 69
  • Strength of Schedule Rating: 12

Inter Miami

  • Current Place: 9th in MLS (3rd in PPG)
  • Current Points: 46
  • Opponents: CLT, SEA, D.C., TOR, NYCFC, NER, CHI, ATL, NSH
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi will hope to lead Inter Miami through the busiest stretch of their season before the MLS Cup Playoffs. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Inter Miami saw several matches postponed to the end of the season due to their commitments in the FIFA Club World Cup and Leagues Cup, and will now have to navigate nine games in less than a month. 

Injuries have been a persistent issue all season for their aging core of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and even Rodrigo De Paul, making the immense fixture congestion a significant blow to their Supporters’ Shield hopes.

  • Predicted points: 63
  • Strength of Schedule Rating: 27

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

  • Current Place: 7th in MLS (4th in PPG)
  • Current Points: 49
  • Opponents: PHI, SKC, POR, SEA, SJE, DAL, ORL
Thomas Muller
Thomas Muller will look to lead the Whitecaps to an MLS Cup in 2025. / Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will have a condensed schedule due to Orlando City’s Leagues Cup run pushing their matchup to October, and other matches being rescheduled amid their run to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Final. 

However, with Brian White’s 14 goals, the introduction of German legend Thomas Müller and the potential for club captain and DP midfielder Ryan Gauld to return, the Canadian group could be bullish on their chances at some season-ending silverware – especially considering their games in hand.

  • Predicted points: 60
  • Strength of Schedule Rating: 18

FC Cincinnati

  • Current Place: 3rd in MLS (5th in PPG)
  • Current Points: 50
  • Opponents: NSH, LA, ORL, RBNY, MTL
FC Cincinnati
Evander has been the most essential piece of FC Cincinnati this season. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

FC Cincinnati had the best transfer window of any MLS team, bringing back Brenner on loan from Udinese to help elevate the already stellar talents of Evander and Kévin Denkey. With their sustainable roster build and defined identity, FC Cincinnati are a team that has the ability to beat anyone in MLS, but have also shown their struggles in big matches. 

A recent loss to the Philadelphia Union at home was a big blow to their hopes of the Supporters’ Shield, but they have some very winnable matches down the stretch, and should be able to secure at least second in the Eastern Conference. 

  • Predicted Points: 61
  • Strength of Schedule Rating: 13

Predicted Supporters Shield Winner: Philadelphia Union

Which MLS Clubs have the Easiest Schedules?

Higher ratings indicate easier schedules

Club

Schedule Rating

LAFC

29

Inter Miami

27

Austin FC

25

Real Salt Lake

22

FC Dallas

21

St. Louis CITY SC

21

LA Galaxy

20

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

18

Seattle Sounders FC

18

Chicago Fire FC

18

Columbus Crew SC

16

Colorado Rapids

15

Houston Dynamo

15

New England Revolution

15

Sporting Kansas City

15

Minneota United

14

FC Cincinnati

13

Charlotte FC

13

Portland Timbers

13

Atlanta United

13

Philadelphia Union

12

San Diego FC

12

Orlando City SC

11

San Jose Earthquakes

11

New York City FC

10

New York Red Bulls

10

Toronto FC

10

CF Montréal

9

Nashville SC

8

D.C. United

7

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

Home/Soccer