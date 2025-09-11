Predicting the MLS Supporters' Shield Race: Which Teams Have the Easiest Schedule?
The September international window may bring MLS to a near pause, but when things get back up and running, it’s a frantic sprint to the finish with several teams chasing the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup Playoff seeding.
In some seasons, it can be relatively obvious which teams are clear of the rest, and the Supporters’ Shield race could be all but over by the time the September window rolls around.
That is far from the case in 2025. With most teams having between six and nine games to go, the Supporters’ Shield race is more tense than ever, with nine teams, including the Philadelphia Union, San Diego FC, FC Cincinnati, Minnesota United, Nashville SC, Charlotte FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Orlando City SC and Inter Miami in the race to take the title.
But which teams are best positioned to take the title? For that, Sports Illustrated examines the top five teams ranked by points per game, utilizing RotoWire's Strength of Schedule model, which assigns higher ratings to indicate an easier schedule, among other considerations.
Philadelphia Union
- Current place: 1st in MLS (1st in PPG)
- Current Points: 57
- Opponents: VAN, NER, D.C., NYCFC, CLT
The Philadelphia Union banked plenty of points early in the season thanks to striker Tai Baribo’s fast start. While Baribo’s goalscoring rate has slowed down, he sits on X goals and is within the Golden Boot conversation, and remains the key factor for Philadelphia’s attacking outlook.
Getting veteran starting goalkeeper Andre Blake back from injury will help instill confidence, despite some shining performances from 19-year-old Andrew Rick as well. Their next match against Vancouver will be challenging, but they will be favored to pick up wins in each of their other remaining matches.
- Predicted points: 67
- Strength of Schedule Rating: 12
San Diego FC
- Current place: 2nd in MLS (2nd in PPG)
- Current Points: 56
- Opponents: MIN, ATL, SJE, HOU, POR
It has been a dream inaugural season for San Diego FC, and their schedule to wrap up their remaining match is on the friendlier side as well. Head coach Mikey Varas will continue to rely on MLS MVP frontrunner Anders Dreyer and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano for the attacking success. Yet, they are far more than just two superstars, assembling one of the most well-balanced teams in the Western Conference.
They are getting teams at the perfect time too, taking on a Minnesota United side that just sold their first-choice striker in Tani Oluwaseyi, and then facing very beatable Atlanta United, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo and Portland Timbers.
- Predicted Points: 69
- Strength of Schedule Rating: 12
Inter Miami
- Current Place: 9th in MLS (3rd in PPG)
- Current Points: 46
- Opponents: CLT, SEA, D.C., TOR, NYCFC, NER, CHI, ATL, NSH
Inter Miami saw several matches postponed to the end of the season due to their commitments in the FIFA Club World Cup and Leagues Cup, and will now have to navigate nine games in less than a month.
Injuries have been a persistent issue all season for their aging core of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and even Rodrigo De Paul, making the immense fixture congestion a significant blow to their Supporters’ Shield hopes.
- Predicted points: 63
- Strength of Schedule Rating: 27
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Current Place: 7th in MLS (4th in PPG)
- Current Points: 49
- Opponents: PHI, SKC, POR, SEA, SJE, DAL, ORL
Vancouver Whitecaps FC will have a condensed schedule due to Orlando City’s Leagues Cup run pushing their matchup to October, and other matches being rescheduled amid their run to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Final.
However, with Brian White’s 14 goals, the introduction of German legend Thomas Müller and the potential for club captain and DP midfielder Ryan Gauld to return, the Canadian group could be bullish on their chances at some season-ending silverware – especially considering their games in hand.
- Predicted points: 60
- Strength of Schedule Rating: 18
FC Cincinnati
- Current Place: 3rd in MLS (5th in PPG)
- Current Points: 50
- Opponents: NSH, LA, ORL, RBNY, MTL
FC Cincinnati had the best transfer window of any MLS team, bringing back Brenner on loan from Udinese to help elevate the already stellar talents of Evander and Kévin Denkey. With their sustainable roster build and defined identity, FC Cincinnati are a team that has the ability to beat anyone in MLS, but have also shown their struggles in big matches.
A recent loss to the Philadelphia Union at home was a big blow to their hopes of the Supporters’ Shield, but they have some very winnable matches down the stretch, and should be able to secure at least second in the Eastern Conference.
- Predicted Points: 61
- Strength of Schedule Rating: 13
Predicted Supporters Shield Winner: Philadelphia Union
Which MLS Clubs have the Easiest Schedules?
Higher ratings indicate easier schedules
Club
Schedule Rating
LAFC
29
Inter Miami
27
Austin FC
25
Real Salt Lake
22
FC Dallas
21
St. Louis CITY SC
21
LA Galaxy
20
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
18
Seattle Sounders FC
18
Chicago Fire FC
18
Columbus Crew SC
16
Colorado Rapids
15
Houston Dynamo
15
New England Revolution
15
Sporting Kansas City
15
Minneota United
14
FC Cincinnati
13
Charlotte FC
13
Portland Timbers
13
Atlanta United
13
Philadelphia Union
12
San Diego FC
12
Orlando City SC
11
San Jose Earthquakes
11
New York City FC
10
New York Red Bulls
10
Toronto FC
10
CF Montréal
9
Nashville SC
8
D.C. United
7