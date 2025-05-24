2025–26 Premier League Set After Championship Playoff Final
Sunderland have secured their promotion back to the Premier League thanks to a dramatic 2–1 victory over Sheffield United in Saturday‘s playoff final.
Régis Le Bris‘s side were far from their best for the vast majority of the game but shone late on to complete a stunning comeback and end their eight-year exile from England‘s top flight.
Sunderland were under pressure early on and goalkeeper Anthony Patterson had to pull out a dazzling save to deny a header from Kieffer Moore. A poor start from the Black Cats‘ soon took another turn when defender Luke O'Nien was forced off through injury just nine minutes in.
The pressure ultimately grew too much for Sunderland as the Blades opened the scoring after 25 minutes. Tyrese Campbell slotted home on the counter to give Sheffield United a lead which few could dispute after their impressive start to the game.
Nine minutes later, Sheffield United thought they had doubled their advantage. Harrison Burrows thundered home a half-volley after a corner but VAR called for a review and it was soon decided that Patterson‘s view had been unfairly blocked by players in offside positions.
Sunderland‘s first shot on target did not come until the fifth minute of first half stoppage time, with Sheffield United holding a comfortable lead at the break.
The second half began with a spirited response from Sunderland but the Blades continued to look composed at the back, but their resolve was finally broken as Eliezer Mayenda thundered home an excellent strike with 14 minutes to go to set up a fascinating ending.
Deep into stoppage time, Sunderland completed their comeback as Tommy Watson, whose impending departure to Brighton & Hove Albion did not go down well with fans, redeemed himself by fizzing home a gorgeous strike to send Sunderland back to the Premier League.
2025–26 Premier League Teams
Number
Team
1.
Arsenal
2.
Aston Villa
3.
Bournemouth
4.
Brentford
5.
Brighton & Hove Albion
6.
Burnley
7.
Chelsea
8.
Crystal Palace
9.
Everton
10.
Fulham
11.
Leeds United
12.
Liverpool
13.
Manchester City
14.
Manchester United
15.
Newcastle United
16.
Nottingham Forest
17.
Sunderland
18.
Tottenham Hotspur
19.
West Ham United
20.
Wolverhampton Wanderers