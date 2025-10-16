Premier League Clubs Braced for ‘Salary Cap’ Vote
The Premier League will hold a vote on introducing divisive cost-limiting measures when club representatives meet next month, a report has revealed.
The idea of “anchoring”, which would limit transfer and wage costs across the league to five times the amount of prize money and broadcast revenue handed to the side that finished bottom of the table, has been floating around for close to 18 months now.
An initial vote on the concept saw Aston Villa, Manchester City and Manchester United voice their opposition, while Chelsea declined to vote, amid concerns over how they would work in relation to the Premier League’s existing financial regulations.
According to The Times, a 25-page dossier explaining the new proposal has been sent to all 20 Premier League clubs and is expected to be the subject of a formal vote at November’s meeting.
United and City are said to remain opposed to the idea but the stances of the other 18 sides in the division are unknown.
Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has taken a public stance against anchoring, arguing it would simply prevent the Premier League’s top sides from being able to compete with European heavyweights like Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Based on the 2023–24 season, clubs would be restricted to a total of £550 million ($735.9 million), but critics claim those on the continent are free to exceed that budget and the Premier League would simply not be able to keep up.
Among the other issues to navigate are concerns from some clubs that they would be immediately in breach of the proposed regulations, while the Professional Footballers’ Association are monitoring developments closely amid concerns over player salaries, which are contractually guaranteed right now but may not be viable under new regulations.
However, those in favour cite the need to keep the Premier League competitive. Bigger clubs are now earning significant funds from a number of new sources, including the Club World Cup, and there may be a risk of those not involved being left behind financially.