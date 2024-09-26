Premier League Delays Semi-automated Offsides Technology Inclusion
The Premier League has pushed back the start date for the addition of semi-automated offsides technology until the winter.
The inclusion date has been pushed back to the winter as the league want to make sure they are completely happy with it, per Sky Sports. Clubs were reportedly told it would be introduced in October or November, but now it'll be December or January, possibly even February.
Genius Sports partnered with England's top flight on Aug. 14 supplying the technology to decrease the breaks in games for VAR checks.
According to the Premier League, "Computer vision cameras powered by Genius Sports will be installed in every Premier League stadium. These cameras around the ground will track the ball as well as thousands of data points for each player and the ball."
"When a match-defining moment occurs, such as a penalty, a goal or a red card, the technology will track to see if any attacking player involved in the build-up to the incident was offside. If a player receives a ball in an offside position, the technology will send an alert to the officials in the VAR Hub.
They will check that the point of contact with the ball and automated offside line have been correctly recorded. The VAR will then inform the on-field officials if an offside has been recorded."
All 20 Premier League clubs voted in April to introduce SAOT for the 2024–25 season.