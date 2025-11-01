Premier League Explain Why Rodrigo Bentancur Was Not Sent Off vs. Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was deemed to have avoided “serious foul play” while crunching into Reece James’s ankle during a tetchy Premier League derby on Saturday evening.
Bentancur, and the rest of Tottenham’s midfield, had struggled to match the pace of a first half which Chelsea dominated. A one-sided contest had ticked into stoppage time with the visitors leading by a single João Pedro goal when this fierce rivalry earned its first whisper of spice.
James was first to a loose ball but received a full set of studs into his ankle for his troubles. On-pitch referee Jarred Gillett, who was taking charge of this infamously feisty fixture for the first time, gave himself some thinking time. After an exchange of views with the VAR in Stockley Park, Gillett brandished a yellow, rather than red, card. Much to James’s evident fury, his Chelsea teammate Trevoh Chalobah was also booked for arguing with the referee.
During the half-time interval which soon followed, the Premier League’s official match centre explained that: “The referee’s call of yellow card to Bentancur was checked and confirmed by VAR—with the contact deemed to be a reckless challenge and not serious foul play.”
Law 12 in the FA Handbook details the subtle differences in its definition of “reckless” challenges and “serious foul play.”
- Reckless: “When a player acts with disregard to the danger to, or consequences for, an opponent.”
- Serious foul play: “A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality.”
Reaction to Bentancur’s Red Card Reprieve
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was quick to dismiss the incident. The former Liverpool defender, no stranger to a forceful lunge of his own back in his playing days, argued that Bentancur didn’t make contact high enough up James’s shin to warrant a red card.
The overriding opinion on social media was less forgiving.