Premier League Player, Manager of the Month: September 2025 Winners Revealed
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for September 2025.
Haaland needed just three games in September to rack up five goals and an assist, including in big games against Manchester United and Arsenal as Pep Guardiola’s side battled their way back from a slow start to the season.
“I’m really happy to win this award for a fourth time,” Haaland told club media. “It always means a lot, so thank you to everyone who voted for me. I also want to thank my teammates, the coaches and all the staff—we do everything together.
“September was an important month for us as a team. We played some really good football, stayed unbeaten, and got important wins for our fans. I’m happy I could help the team with goals and performances.
“Now we just keep going—keep working hard every day, because there’s a tough schedule after the international break. Hopefully we can keep the same level and win even more games.”
September 2025 Player of the Month Nominees
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
- Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace)
- Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion)
- Robin Roefs (Sunderland)
- Granit Xhaka (Sunderland)
- Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal)
Previous Winners
Winner
Club
Month
Jack Grealish
Everton
August
Glasner Takes Home Manager of the Month Prize
On the managerial side of things, Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner takes home the award after another dazzling month at the helm of the Eagles.
Palace were the Premier League’s only undefeated team in September as they followed a draw with Sunderland with big wins over West Ham United and reigning champions Liverpool, with Glasner leading the FA Cup and Community Shield winners to new heights.
It is Palace’s first Manager of the Month award win since April 2014, when Tony Pulis took home the trophy.
September 2025 Manager of the Month Nominees
- Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)
- Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace)
- Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
- Régis Le Bris (Sunderland)
Previous Winners
Winner
Club
Month
Arne Slot
Liverpool
August