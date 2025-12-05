SI

Premier League Player, Manager of the Month: Full List of November 2025 Nominees

November will bring new winners for both awards.

Tom Gott

Declan Rice (left) and Pep Guardiola (right) are up for the awards.
Declan Rice (left) and Pep Guardiola (right) are up for the awards. / Julian Finney/Athena Pictures/Getty Images

The nominees for November’s Premier League Player and Manager of the Month awards have been revealed.

Eight players from as many clubs are up for their prize, while there are six bosses battling to become the fourth managerial winner of the 2025–26 campaign.

November 2025 Premier League Player of the Month Nominees

Reece James
A month to remember for Reece James. / Alex Pantling/Getty Images
  • Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United)
  • Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton)
  • Jérémy Doku (Manchester City)
  • Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
  • Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)
  • Reece James (Chelsea)
  • Declan Rice (Arsenal)
  • Igor Thiago (Brentford)

November will live long in the memory of Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes, who ended the month with no fewer than three goals to his name, two of which came in a famous victory over Manchester City.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s excellent strike against Manchester United was a headline moment for the Everton man, who also stole the show with a goal against Newcastle and an assist against Fulham.

Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku produced arguably the best individual performance of the season so far as he demolished Liverpool and helped Pep Guardiola’s side cling on in the title race.

On the other side of the city, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes ended November with no fewer than four assists, creating crucial goals against Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

Morgan Gibbs-White enjoyed a three-game scoring streak for Nottingham Forest, firing home against Man Utd, Leeds United and in a famous victory away at Liverpool.

Chelsea defender Reece James appeared to put his fitness problems firmly behind him in November as he played in all four of the Blues’ Premier League games. His assist in the 1–1 draw with Arsenal capped off a truly stunning individual showing in a month which yielded a total of three clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Declan Rice enjoyed another excellent month, with his newfound attacking impetus yielding a goal against Burnley and an assist in the emphatic north London derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford striker Igor Thiago has been on a tear this season and added a further five goals to his tally across November. Newcastle, Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley were all on the receiving end of his prolific exploits.

Previous Winners

Winner

Club

Month

Jack Grealish

Everton

August

Erling Haaland

Man City

September

Bryan Mbeumo

Man Utd

October

November 2025 Premier League Manager of the Month Nominees

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta continues to dream of the Premier League title. / Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images
  • Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)
  • Unai Emery (Aston Villa)
  • Pep Guardiola (Man City)
  • Fabian Hürzeler (Brighton & Hove Albion)
  • Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)
  • Marco Silva (Fulham)

Arsenal’s quest to win the Premier League title was aided by another unbeaten month in November. Mikel Arteta oversaw victories over Burnley and Tottenham as well as hard-fought draws with Sunderland and an in-form Chelsea outfit.

Perhaps nobody enjoyed a stronger November than Aston Villa and Unai Emery, whose run of three wins from four games saw them end the month as outside contenders in the title race.

A league-high 10 goals also helped Man City keep up the pace at the top of the standings. Victory over Liverpool was the highlight of a month which also brought wins over Bournemouth and Leeds United for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Fabian Hürzeler’s Brighton & Hove Albion only conceded once across four games in November, with their defensive strength leading to wins over Leeds, Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea went unbeaten across November with three wins and a draw. Tottenham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley all fell to Enzo Maresca’s outfit before their strongest showing of the month came in a draw with Arsenal.

Just a stone’s throw away from Stamford Bridge, Marco Silva and Fulham brought plenty of festivities to Craven Cottage. Three wins over Wolves, Sunderland and Tottenham created some much-needed space from the relegation zone.

Previous Winners

Winner

Club

Month

Arne Slot

Liverpool

August

Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace

September

Ruben Amorim

Man Utd

October

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published |Modified
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer