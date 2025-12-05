Premier League Player, Manager of the Month: Full List of November 2025 Nominees
The nominees for November’s Premier League Player and Manager of the Month awards have been revealed.
Eight players from as many clubs are up for their prize, while there are six bosses battling to become the fourth managerial winner of the 2025–26 campaign.
November 2025 Premier League Player of the Month Nominees
- Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United)
- Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton)
- Jérémy Doku (Manchester City)
- Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
- Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)
- Reece James (Chelsea)
- Declan Rice (Arsenal)
- Igor Thiago (Brentford)
November will live long in the memory of Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes, who ended the month with no fewer than three goals to his name, two of which came in a famous victory over Manchester City.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s excellent strike against Manchester United was a headline moment for the Everton man, who also stole the show with a goal against Newcastle and an assist against Fulham.
Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku produced arguably the best individual performance of the season so far as he demolished Liverpool and helped Pep Guardiola’s side cling on in the title race.
On the other side of the city, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes ended November with no fewer than four assists, creating crucial goals against Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.
Morgan Gibbs-White enjoyed a three-game scoring streak for Nottingham Forest, firing home against Man Utd, Leeds United and in a famous victory away at Liverpool.
Chelsea defender Reece James appeared to put his fitness problems firmly behind him in November as he played in all four of the Blues’ Premier League games. His assist in the 1–1 draw with Arsenal capped off a truly stunning individual showing in a month which yielded a total of three clean sheets.
Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Declan Rice enjoyed another excellent month, with his newfound attacking impetus yielding a goal against Burnley and an assist in the emphatic north London derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
Brentford striker Igor Thiago has been on a tear this season and added a further five goals to his tally across November. Newcastle, Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley were all on the receiving end of his prolific exploits.
Previous Winners
Winner
Club
Month
Jack Grealish
Everton
August
Erling Haaland
Man City
September
Bryan Mbeumo
Man Utd
October
November 2025 Premier League Manager of the Month Nominees
- Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)
- Unai Emery (Aston Villa)
- Pep Guardiola (Man City)
- Fabian Hürzeler (Brighton & Hove Albion)
- Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)
- Marco Silva (Fulham)
Arsenal’s quest to win the Premier League title was aided by another unbeaten month in November. Mikel Arteta oversaw victories over Burnley and Tottenham as well as hard-fought draws with Sunderland and an in-form Chelsea outfit.
Perhaps nobody enjoyed a stronger November than Aston Villa and Unai Emery, whose run of three wins from four games saw them end the month as outside contenders in the title race.
A league-high 10 goals also helped Man City keep up the pace at the top of the standings. Victory over Liverpool was the highlight of a month which also brought wins over Bournemouth and Leeds United for Pep Guardiola’s side.
Fabian Hürzeler’s Brighton & Hove Albion only conceded once across four games in November, with their defensive strength leading to wins over Leeds, Brentford and Nottingham Forest.
Chelsea went unbeaten across November with three wins and a draw. Tottenham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley all fell to Enzo Maresca’s outfit before their strongest showing of the month came in a draw with Arsenal.
Just a stone’s throw away from Stamford Bridge, Marco Silva and Fulham brought plenty of festivities to Craven Cottage. Three wins over Wolves, Sunderland and Tottenham created some much-needed space from the relegation zone.
Previous Winners
Winner
Club
Month
Arne Slot
Liverpool
August
Oliver Glasner
Crystal Palace
September
Ruben Amorim
Man Utd
October