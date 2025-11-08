Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 11
Dread it. Run from it. The international break arrives all the same. But hey, at least the November interval is the last stoppage until March 2026.
The Premier League is preparing for its third pause of 2025–26, but there’s another cracking gameweek in store off the back of a successful midweek for the top-flight clubs in Europe.
The absence of Friday night and Monday night action means Gameweek 11 is condensed into less than 36 hours of carnage over the weekend, and the schedule-makers have ensured that the most enticing fixture on paper, one with obvious ramifications at the summit, has been saved until last.
Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts the upcoming round of games will play out.
Tottenham vs. Manchester United
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
“Lads, it’s Manchester United,” is probably what Thomas Frank will say to his players ahead of the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.
Tottenham Hotspur have won the previous four meetings with the Red Devils, and their upcoming duel will be their first since the Lilywhites ended their 17-year wait for silverware in Bilbao.
Frank is still searching for a statement home win after blowing his chance against Chelsea, but an emphatic Champions League victory on Tuesday means Spurs have regained some momentum. While Man Utd’s winning run was halted by Nottingham Forest last weekend, Ruben Amorim’s side are improving, and they’ll have revenge on their minds when they travel to north London.
Prediction: Tottenham 1–1 Man Utd
Everton vs. Fulham
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Everton are winless since the October break, but their point at the Stadium of Light on Monday night was a useful one.
The Toffees have an impressive supporting cast in attack, but the absence of a reliable goalscorer is limiting the extent of their success. Neither Beto nor summer addition Thierno Barry has been able to lock down a starting berth.
Fulham ended their own slump with an easy 3–0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, and they’ll leapfrog their upcoming opponents in the table if Everton succumb to back-to-back defeats at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Prediction: Everton 2–1 Fulham
West Ham United vs. Burnley
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Lift off for Nuno!
The new West Ham United boss oversaw a victory that few foreshadowed last weekend, with their 3–1 win over Newcastle United potentially reinvigorating a club that was seemingly on a downward spiral.
They must follow that triumph up with another win on Saturday as 17th-place Burnley visit the London Stadium.
Scott Parker’s Clarets have been far more competitive than many projected so far this season, but they are bereft of talent. A functional backline and gritty midfield have helped them to 10 points from as many games.
West Ham, who are three points worse off, could exit the relegation zone with a convincing enough victory here.
Prediction: West Ham 2–0 Burnley
Sunderland vs. Arsenal
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 0.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
Arsenal’s ’next-man-up’ mentality has guided them through their early-season injury woes, and they enjoyed a record-breaking night in Prague on Tuesday.
A ninth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions broke a club record which stood for over 120 years. Max Dowman also became the first 15-year-old to appear in the Champions League.
However, a tough encounter on the road beckons for the Premier League leaders, who are now six points clear after Bournemouth’s defeat at Manchester City last Sunday.
Sunderland are unbeaten at home this season and boast the joint-second best defensive record in the division. They’ll make life hard for a Gunners team that’s without an array of attackers for their trip to Wearside. A sixth-straight league win for the visitors would feel hugely significant.
Prediction: Sunderland 0–0 Arsenal
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Chelsea were brilliant in their 1–0 win over a hapless Tottenham last weekend, but Enzo Maresca’s side followed that up with a mightily frustrating defensive performance on Wednesday night.
The Blues’ 2–2 draw with Qarabağ manifested the very worst of Maresca’s Chelsea, and their ability to blow hot and cold means the west Londoners are unlikely to compete for the highest honours this season.
However, they shouldn’t have any issues at home against a manager-less Wolverhampton Wanderers, who they recently beat 4–3 in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Molineux.
Prediction: Chelsea 3–1 Wolves
Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
- Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
A high-octane Bournemouth team is not who you want to face off the back of a Thursday night duel, even if Aston Villa didn’t have to exert themselves all that much in their 2–0 victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv at an eerie Villa Park.
Villa’s domestic upsurge was tamed by the champions last Saturday night, while Bournemouth were brought back down to earth by Erling Haaland at the Etihad.
A pair of aggressive defensive lines are facing off in the West Midlands on Sunday in what could be a fun and chaotic encounter.
Prediction: Aston Villa 2–2 Bournemouth
Brentford vs. Newcastle United
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
- Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
Newcastle United are one of four teams yet to claim a victory on the road in the Premier League this season, and they sunk to a concerning low at the London Stadium last weekend.
A midweek Champions League win means some may have rid themselves of that outing completely, but the Magpies’ issues on their travels are unlikely to be resolved by the time they face off against Brentford in the capital.
Newcastle are at least built to deal with the Bees’ set-piece threat, and Keith Andrews’s side were comfortably second best at Selhurst Park last time out. This could be a slog in west London.
Prediction: Brentford 0–0 Newcastle
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
- Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
Oliver Glasner’s side are unbeaten at home in the Premier League through five games, and next up is one of the most significant games in Crystal Palace’s calendar.
You might not label this a ’derby,’ as such, but the animosity between these two clubs stretches back to the ’70s. It’s a proper rivalry, and it was messy when they faced off in south London last season, as three players saw red.
The Eagles returned to winning ways in the Conference League on Thursday, so Brighton & Hove Albion will be fresher. Fabian Hürzeler’s side were at their best against Leeds United, but they haven’t won at this ground since 2019.
Prediction: Crystal Palace 2–2 Brighton
Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
- Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
It’s been a sturdy start for Sean Dyche at the City Ground, but he’s still searching for a maiden Premier League victory as Nottingham Forest boss.
His team were cast aside by Bournemouth two weeks ago, before fighting back to earn a point against Man Utd last weekend.
Leeds United’s visit represents a good opportunity for Dyche, with the visitors winning just one of their previous five. They’ve struggled on the road outside of a 3–1 win at Molineux, and many supporters have bemoaned the lack of firepower within Daniel Farke’s ranks.
They were outclassed by Brighton on their previous outing, with a more attritional game expected in Nottingham.
Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1–0 Leeds
Manchester City vs. Liverpool
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
- Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
The humdinger of the weekend’s Premier League action.
It was at the Etihad last season when Arne Slot’s Liverpool truly believed the title was theirs, and now they’re trying to convince themselves that they will make a good fist of their defence in 2025–26.
Wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid have restored some faith, but winning in Manchester would be the most significant indicator of a Scouse resurgence after their autumnal demise.
Stopping Erling Haaland is the key for Slot’s side, but Manchester City’s technicians are also beginning to purr. Like Liverpool, the Cityzens will feel very much alive in the title race if they record a statement triumph on Sunday afternoon.
Arsenal supporters would love a draw.
Prediction: Man City 1–2 Liverpool
Premier League Gameweek 11 Predictions
Date
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Result
Saturday, Nov. 8
12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET
Tottenham vs. Man Utd
1–1
Saturday, Nov. 8
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Everton vs. Fulham
2–1
Saturday, Nov. 8
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
West Ham vs. Burnley
2–0
Saturday, Nov. 8
5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET
Sunderland vs. Arsenal
0–0
Saturday, Nov. 8
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Chelsea vs. Wolves
3–1
Sunday, Nov. 9
2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth
2–2
Sunday, Nov. 9
2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Brentford vs. Newcastle
0–0
Sunday, Nov. 9
2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton
2–2
Sunday, Nov. 9
2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds
1–0
Sunday, Nov. 9
4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET
Man City vs. Liverpool
1–2