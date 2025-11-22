Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 12
Fists will be pumping wildly across the country this weekend to celebrate the end of the final international break of the calendar year and the return of Premier League football.
With England’s top flight now largely uninterrupted until next March, we’re entering a definitive point of the campaign. The hectic festive period will separate the strong from the weak.
The upcoming round of fixtures will help shape the narrative and there are significant match-ups for clubs at both ends of the division which could prove decisive come the season’s conclusion.
Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts Gameweek 12 will pan out.
- Premier League Gameweek 12 Predictions
Burnley vs. Chelsea
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Time: 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
Chelsea have not made a spectacular start to the season, yet still find themselves in contention for the Premier League title. Yes, their chances of glory are slim, but they are only six points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal heading into the weekend—and they host the Gunners next weekend.
The Blues visit newly-promoted Burnley to kick off the weekend as they aim to keep pace with the pack and avoid a repeat of their surprise slip-up against recent top-flight returnees Sunderland.
The Clarets, coached by ex-Chelsea midfielder Scott Parker, have lost all five duels with the ‘Big Six’ to date, but will be on hand to capitalise on an off-day for Enzo Maresca’s men—no matter how unlikely.
Prediction: Burnley 0–2 Chelsea
Bournemouth vs. West Ham
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Bournemouth have been one of the feel-good stories of the campaign’s opening third, but their form has dipped heading into a crunch period. Back-to-back defeats, including a 4–0 humiliation at Aston Villa most recently, have seen the tricky Cherries slip to ninth.
Their iffy away form has been the cause of their slide down the division, with results unaffected at the Vitality Stadium. Four wins and a draw from five home league games means they boast the third-best home record in the top flight.
West Ham, who have now won successive games under Nuno Espírito Santo, will be keen to snap Bournemouth’s unbeaten streak, but might come up short having struggled on their travels.
Prediction: Bournemouth 2–1 West Ham
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Brighton are one of five Premier League teams unbeaten on their own patch, but the longevity of their south coast success will be tested by Brentford. The sides have drawn three of their last six encounters and little separates them on paper this Saturday.
They have both accumulated 16 points, scored exactly 17 goals and are rubbing shoulders in mid-table, with Brighton proving tougher to beat but Brentford enjoying more victories.
In-form strikers Danny Welbeck and Igor Thiago could decide an even affair.
Prediction: Brighton 1–1 Brentford
Fulham vs. Sunderland
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Sunderland are not flattered by their position as the fourth-best side in the Premier League this season. The Black Cats, who have beaten Chelsea and drawn with Arsenal in two of their last three outings, have been superb despite gloomy expectations.
Guided by signing of the summer Granit Xhaka, Sunderland are ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and reigning champions Liverpool in the table, even if there are doubts over their ability to maintain such performances and results.
Fulham, a surprise early season contender for the relegation fight, will seek to dent Sunderland’s aspirations, but Régis Le Bris and co. won their previous trip to west London at Stamford Bridge.
Prediction: Fulham 1–1 Sunderland
Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Liverpool’s title defence is perilously close to being extinguished entirely, with any more slip-ups in the coming weeks potentially fatal. The Reds were demolished by Manchester City before the international break and have lost seven of their last ten in all competitions.
Second-season syndrome has caught Arne Slot by surprise despite an extraordinary summer spend, but the clash with Nottingham Forest marks the beginning of a favourable run of fixtures. Victory is essential.
Sean Dyche has steadied the ship and secured a maiden league win as Forest boss last time out, but Saturday’s assignment will be his toughest since returning to the dugout.
Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Rob Edwards has returned to Molineux. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers player and coach was poached from Middlesbrough as the Old Gold attempt to remedy an atrocious start to the season that sees them winless in 11 Premier League games.
A visit from Crystal Palace is not a straightforward start for the ex-Luton Town manager, who briefly played for the Eagles during an early loan spell in his career.
Palace have proven stubborn whether on their travels or at Selhurst Park, with the departure of Eberechi Eze having failed to halt their progress under Oliver Glasner. They will want to condemn Wolves to a fifth home defeat in the Premier League.
Prediction: Wolves 1–3 Crystal Palace
Newcastle vs. Man City
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
Manchester City’s annihilation of Liverpool has thrust them back into the title picture and the unstoppable Erling Haaland makes them favourites for any encounter. The Norwegian now has a ludicrous 32 goals for club and country, blanking just twice all season.
City are still not quite the all-conquering force they were several seasons ago, but they have rebalanced their squad and re-established their fear factor. Newcastle United will be fearing the worst.
Fortunately for the Magpies, they’re much stronger at St James’ Park than on the road. Two late defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal have been balanced out by league victories over Forest, Fulham and Wolves.
Prediction: Newcastle 1–2 Man City
Leeds United vs. Aston Villa
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 23
- Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
Aston Villa underwhelmed early in the season, especially in the final third, but they have rediscovered their mojo in recent weeks. Their 4–0 demolition of Bournemouth before the break underscores their potential to re-emerge as a top four contender.
They have won just once away from Villa Park in the league, but will be clear favourites for the trip to Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.
The Yorkshire side have saved their best displays for Elland Road, but have lacked consistency early in the campaign. They should be beaten this weekend.
Prediction: Leeds 1–3 Aston Villa
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 23
- Time: 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
The headliner.
Sunday’s north London derby is undoubtedly the fixture of the Premier League weekend as league leaders Arsenal entertain the division’s best away side Tottenham Hotspur. An encounter that promises fireworks and drama, it’s not one to be missed.
The pressure is on Arsenal to return to winning ways after their draw at Sunderland last time out, which is easier said than done when Man City are breathing down your neck. The Gunners will take solace from their impenetrable defence and exceptional home record in this rivalry, not tasting a league defeat to Spurs at the Emirates Stadium since 2010.
Thomas Frank’s side are the only team yet to be conquered on their travels in the Premier League and they would love to maintain that unbeaten streak on Sunday.
Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Tottenham
Manchester United vs. Everton
- Date: Monday, Nov. 24
- Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Can David Moyes upset the apple cart on another return to Old Trafford?
It appears unlikely that the former Manchester United manager will be celebrating come the end of Monday night’s fixture, with the Red Devils in impressive form and Everton struggling away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Man Utd have hit their stride at Old Trafford with four successive victories and their front line is purring after summer investment. Defensively they remain suspect, but the midfield and goalkeeping departments look more assured than this time last season.
Everton will be hoping for some magic from Man City loanee Jack Grealish or leading goalscorer Iliman Ndiaye.
Prediction: Man Utd 3–1 Everton
