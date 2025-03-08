SI

Premier League Standings: League Table After 29 Games

Liverpool hold a 16 point lead over Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

A look at the Premier League table through 29 games as Liverpool hold a commanding lead.
Liverpool defeated Southampton establishing an even more dominant position atop the Premier League Table.

The league leaders have just nine games remaining in their campaign as they search for league glory in Arne Slot's first season as manager. Arsenal, their closest title challenger, are clinging on to whatever hope they have of erasing the deficit. Many assume the title race is a formality at this point, but the top four race for Champions League qualification is tightly contested.

Nottingham Forest pulled off a major upset, at least on paper this season, over Manchester City this weekend. The lead established a four point gap between the two sides as Forest continue their magical season.

Here's a look at the top six in the Premier League table following Liverpool's 21st win of the season.

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

1

Liverpool

70

29

2

Arsenal

54

27

3

Nottingham Forest

51

28

4

Manchester City

47

28

5

Chelsea

46

27

6

Newcastle United

44

27

Liverpool's Next Five Games

  • Liverpool vs. PSG (H): Tuesday, Mar. 11, 4 p.m. ET (Champions League)
  • Liverpool vs. Newcastle United: Sunday, Mar. 16, 12:30 p.m. ET (Carabao Cup final)
  • Liverpool vs. Everton (H): Wednesday, Apr. 2, 3 p.m. ET (Premier League)
  • Fulham vs. Liverpool (A): Sunday, Apr. 6, 9 a.m. ET (Premier League)
  • Liverpool vs. West Ham United (H): Sunday, Apr. 13, 9 a.m. ET (Premier League)

*Subject to change based on Champions League*

