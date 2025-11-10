SI

The Premier League Table From Ruben Amorim’s First 38 Man Utd Games

The Portuguese has now lasted the equivalent of an entire league season in Manchester.

James Cormack

Ruben Amorim was not Man Utd’s first choice initially.
Ruben Amorim was not Man Utd’s first choice initially. / Carl Recine/Getty Images

Ruben Amorim has survived the equivalent of a full Premier League season at the poisoned chalice of Old Trafford, and his side struck at the death to earn a point at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.

Matthijs de Ligt’s back post header extended United’s unbeaten run to five games, and that will be preserved by the time he celebrates the anniversary of his first match at the helm of the Red Devils on Nov. 23.

There have been persistent doubts over Amorim’s capacity to oversee a prosperous project in Manchester, plenty raised by the man himself, but it would seem that the Red Devils hierarchy are willing to take the advice of the first goalscorer of Amorim’s reign, Marcus Rashford, who highlighted the club’s need to stick to a plan after relentless turnover in recent years.

The referendums on Amorim’s adored 3-4-2-1 have grown tiresome, but United have at least reached a level of competence in 2025–26. Still, the Premier League table since the Portuguese coach arrived in the north of England paints a rather bleak picture.

Premier League Table Since Ruben Amorim Joined Manchester United

Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim has surpassed his one-year anniversary with Manchester United. / Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

Position

Team

Games Played

Points

1.

Arsenal

38

81

2.

Liverpool

38

74

3.

Man City

38

70

4.

Chelsea

38

70

5.

Aston Villa

38

66

6.

Crystal Palace

38

63

7.

Newcastle

38

60

8.

Bournemouth

38

59

9.

Brighton

38

58

10.

Brentford

38

56

11.

Nottingham Forest

38

55

12.

Everton

38

53

13.

Fulham

38

47

14.

Man Utd

38

45

15.

West Ham

38

41

16.

Tottenham

38

40

17.

Wolves

38

38

18.

Sunderland

11

19

19.

Leicester

27

15

20.

Ipswich

27

14

21.

Leeds

11

11

22.

Burnley

11

10

23.

Southampton

27

8

Saturday’s point means Man Utd have amassed 45 from 38 Premier League games since Amorim took charge during the November international break in 2024.

That haul is the 14th most in the top flight since the manager’s debut, and only slightly more than the 42 points they racked up during a historically bad 2024–25 campaign, which Erik ten Hag was in charge for the first nine games of.

Excluding relegated and newly promoted teams, only West Ham United (41), Tottenham Hotspur (40) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (38) have notched fewer points than United in that time frame. United and Spurs are currently level on 18 points in the 2025–26 Premier League table, while Wolves are winless through 11 games of the new season.

Amorim has overseen just 12 victories from his 38 league games in charge, including three on the bounce in October, and his 31.6% win rate remains the worst among Man Utd managers since the Premier League’s inception. Predecessor Ten Hag won 51.8% of his Premier League games for the Red Devils, for some context.

On the other end of the spectrum, Arsenal have been the most productive side since Amorim’s arrival, with Mikel Arteta’s title hopefuls, despite a poor challenge last season, notching 81 points from their previous 38 league games, losing just three times. Leicester City recorded 81 points during their miraculous title triumph from a decade ago, the sixth-fewest for a Premier League champion.

Other impressive performers include Crystal Palace, who rank sixth in the Amorim table with 63 points, while Brentford’s 56 points means they sneak into the top half.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

Home/Soccer