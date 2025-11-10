The Premier League Table From Ruben Amorim’s First 38 Man Utd Games
Ruben Amorim has survived the equivalent of a full Premier League season at the poisoned chalice of Old Trafford, and his side struck at the death to earn a point at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.
Matthijs de Ligt’s back post header extended United’s unbeaten run to five games, and that will be preserved by the time he celebrates the anniversary of his first match at the helm of the Red Devils on Nov. 23.
There have been persistent doubts over Amorim’s capacity to oversee a prosperous project in Manchester, plenty raised by the man himself, but it would seem that the Red Devils hierarchy are willing to take the advice of the first goalscorer of Amorim’s reign, Marcus Rashford, who highlighted the club’s need to stick to a plan after relentless turnover in recent years.
The referendums on Amorim’s adored 3-4-2-1 have grown tiresome, but United have at least reached a level of competence in 2025–26. Still, the Premier League table since the Portuguese coach arrived in the north of England paints a rather bleak picture.
Premier League Table Since Ruben Amorim Joined Manchester United
Position
Team
Games Played
Points
1.
Arsenal
38
81
2.
Liverpool
38
74
3.
Man City
38
70
4.
Chelsea
38
70
5.
Aston Villa
38
66
6.
Crystal Palace
38
63
7.
Newcastle
38
60
8.
Bournemouth
38
59
9.
Brighton
38
58
10.
Brentford
38
56
11.
Nottingham Forest
38
55
12.
Everton
38
53
13.
Fulham
38
47
14.
Man Utd
38
45
15.
West Ham
38
41
16.
Tottenham
38
40
17.
Wolves
38
38
18.
Sunderland
11
19
19.
Leicester
27
15
20.
Ipswich
27
14
21.
Leeds
11
11
22.
Burnley
11
10
23.
Southampton
27
8
Saturday’s point means Man Utd have amassed 45 from 38 Premier League games since Amorim took charge during the November international break in 2024.
That haul is the 14th most in the top flight since the manager’s debut, and only slightly more than the 42 points they racked up during a historically bad 2024–25 campaign, which Erik ten Hag was in charge for the first nine games of.
Excluding relegated and newly promoted teams, only West Ham United (41), Tottenham Hotspur (40) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (38) have notched fewer points than United in that time frame. United and Spurs are currently level on 18 points in the 2025–26 Premier League table, while Wolves are winless through 11 games of the new season.
Amorim has overseen just 12 victories from his 38 league games in charge, including three on the bounce in October, and his 31.6% win rate remains the worst among Man Utd managers since the Premier League’s inception. Predecessor Ten Hag won 51.8% of his Premier League games for the Red Devils, for some context.
On the other end of the spectrum, Arsenal have been the most productive side since Amorim’s arrival, with Mikel Arteta’s title hopefuls, despite a poor challenge last season, notching 81 points from their previous 38 league games, losing just three times. Leicester City recorded 81 points during their miraculous title triumph from a decade ago, the sixth-fewest for a Premier League champion.
Other impressive performers include Crystal Palace, who rank sixth in the Amorim table with 63 points, while Brentford’s 56 points means they sneak into the top half.