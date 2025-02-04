Premier League Winners and Losers From the 2025 January Transfer Window
Another January transfer window has come and gone with Premier League clubs making moves to improve their squads ahead of the business end of the season. Or, in the case of two of the league's most successful clubs, a lack of moves.
Let's break down the winners and losers from this January transfer window in the Premier League.
Winners
1. Aston Villa
Notable Incomings
- Donyell Malen - Transfer from Borussia Dortmund
- Marcus Rashford - Loaned from Manchester United
- Marco Asensio - Loaned from Paris Saint-Germain
- Axel Disasi - Loaned from Chelsea
Notable Outgoings
- Jaden Philogene - Transfer to Ipswich Town
- Jhon Duran - Transfer to Al Nassr
- Diego Carlos - Transfer to Fenerbahce
Unai Emery's club made 21 total moves this window in terms of incomings and outgoings. Currently on the outside looking in of the Premier League top four, Aston Villa revamped their attacking options this January selling Jhon Duran and bringing in Donyell Malen, Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio. The latter two options on loan are low-risk, high reward moves that can bring immediate impact.
Rashford, in particular, is arguably the move of the window. Most were stunned by how quick Ruben Amorim was to dismiss him from plans so quickly after taking over for Erik ten Hag. He has the opportunity to regain his confidence, play in the Champions League and contribute to a top four race all while doing so under less scrutiny. If the move pans out, Rashford will have a number of paths he can take come the summer.
2. Manchester City
Notable Incomings
- Omar Marmoush - Transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt
- Nico Gonzalez - Transfer from FC Porto
- Vitor Reis - Transfer from Palmeiras
- Abdukodir Khusanov - Transfer from RC Lens
Notable Outgoings
- Kyle Walker - Loan to AC Milan
Manchester City's struggles this season are well documented. A staggering 15 points behind Liverpool in the title race, going down to the wire to qualify for the Champions League knockouts, a two leg playoff on the horizon with Real Madrid, this season very much looks like a transitional one for Pep Guardiola's side on the back of winning four straight league titles.
Still, even if the business done in January is for next season and the years to come, the players brought in classify Man City as a winner. Omar Marmoush is arguably the signing of the window coming over from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Egyptian forward had 15 goals and nine assists for the Bundesliga side in just 17 games. He's played as a winger and an attacking midfielder so far, but trust in Guardiola to get the best out of him moving forward.
3. Tottenham Hotspur
Notable Incomings
- Antonin Kinsky - Transfer from Slavia Prague
- Kevin Danso - Loan from RC Lens
- Mathys Tel - Loan from Bayern Munich
Tottenham continue to struggle in the Premier League finally snapping a seven-game winless run this past weekend. Looking at the moves the north London club made this January though, it's hard not to credit the side for the moves. They needed a defender, an attacker and goalkeeper. They probably need double in those positions outside of the latter, but they still brought in players in areas of need.
Kinsky is an upgrade on Fraser Forster and will likely be a solid backup once Guglielmo Vicario recovers from his ankle injury. The most intriguing move probably across the league is Tel. Just 19-years-old, the French forward can play across the front line. He could play a significant amount of minutes as Spurs push for the Carabao Cup, Europa League and FA Cup.
Losers
1. Arsenal
Notable Incomings
- None
Notable Outgoings
- Ayden Heaven - Transfer to Manchester United
Arsenal is easily the biggest loser this January. Everyone knew this club needed a striker even after a five goal smashing of the reigning champions. There's been criticism levied at the owners and Mikel Arteta, especially after a summer window where they brought in a midfielder and a defender, areas where they are already had depth. Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori haven't been bad signings, per se, but injuries have prevented them from having consistent impact. Both signings were more of a future-proofing of the squad given players like Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jorginho could leave the club in the summer.
Raheem Sterling on loan hasn't worked out receiving limited minutes, but it was a low-risk move to begin with.
Kai Havertz remains Arteta's preferred option up top leading the line, but injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus leave him lacking alternatives. The former should return around March as long as there are no setbacks, but the latter is out for the rest of the season. Ethan Nwaneri looks poised for meaningful minutes down the stretch, but there's no rotation for Havertz. The likeliest of options is, once Saka is fit, having Trossard rotate in as a false nine.
Anything can happen in the Premier League, but Arsenal need to be near-perfect to catch Liverpool. Any dropped points from now until the end of the season, especially in games where they fail to score, will further spotlight the team's lack of transfers in January.
2. Manchester United
Notable Incomings
- Patrick Dorgu - Transfer from Lecce
- Ayden Heaven - Transfer from Arsenal
Notable Outgoings
- Antony - Loan to Real Betis
- Marcus Rashford - Loan to Aston Villa
Manchester United are relying on what's at the club currently to see through the rest of the season. Top four, let alone a European place, seems like a pipe dream at this point given they're 12 points behind Manchester City and Newcastle United. Patrick Dorgu provides some depth at wing back while Ayden Heaven is a signing for the future.
Ruben Amorim has to navigate a Europa League knockout run and the FA Cup without Lisandro Martinez who suffered a serious injury after being stretchered off against Crystal Palace. Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt will play the majority of minutes moving forward in Amorim's system while Noussair Mazraoui could receive some more time filling in centrally.
3. Newcastle United
Notable Incomings
- None
Notable Outgoings
- Miguel Almiron - Transfer to Atlanta United
Newcastle United didn't do a ton of business this winter window, and it's hard to classify the team as an overall loser. But, given they're challenging for a Champions League spot and face competition from the likes of Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Bournemouth and Aston Villa, any major injuries could hurt their chances.