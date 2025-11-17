President Trump Threatens Two World Cup Host Cities as ‘Safety’ Debate Reignites
U.S. President Donald Trump targeted 2026 FIFA World Cup host cities Seattle and Los Angeles as the ongoing discourse regarding city safety for the tournament began anew.
On the day FIFA announced the FIFA PASS, a new service that will allow tourists a “prioritized visa interview,” Trump discussed two West Coast cities set to host World Cup matches next year after being asked about mayor-elect Katie Wilson in Seattle.
“If we think—and I will have to speak to Gianni about this—the mayor of L.A. is incompetent, everyone knows it,” the president said (via The Athletic).
“If we think there is going to be a sign of any trouble, I would ask Gianni to move that to a different city. We have a lot of cities who would love to have it and would do it very safely ... Gianni, can I say we will move the event to some place it will be appreciated and safe?”
FIFA president Gianni Infantino responded: “Safety and security is the number one security for a successful World Cup. We can see people have trust in the United States because we have record-breaking ticket sales ... People know they will be coming here to experience a safe and secure World Cup. This of course is the responsibility of the government and obviously we will discuss, we are working together, we must ensure all fans coming from abroad can experience a celebration of coming together of the sport and with 100 percent safety.”
Trump’s Remarks Come Less Than a Month Away From Group Stage Draw
President Trump was asked how relocation would work given the amount of logistical problems that could arise.
“The governors and mayors are going to have to behave. In California, you have a problem. You have high crime and a place that just suffered great fires ... so here is the story, I love Los Angeles. If they want help during this, I would love to send in the National Guard or whoever is necessary. I want it to be great. I love Los Angeles. I love the place,” Trump said.
The U.S. president previously questioned Boston and city mayor Michelle Wu casting doubt regarding the city’s status for the tournament.
Victor Montagliani, FIFA vice president and president of Concacaf, fired back at Trump’s recent comments saying: “With all due respect to current world leaders, football is bigger than them and football will survive their regime and their government and their slogans.” He stated FIFA held “jurisdiction” around moving games.
The global soccer body later released a statement akin to Infantino’s comments on Monday.
“Safety and security are the top priorities at all FIFA events worldwide. Safety and security are obviously the governments’ responsibility, and they decide what is in the best interest for public safety. We hope every one of our 16 host cities will be ready to successfully host and fulfill all necessary requirements,” FIFA said.
The World Cup group stage draw is set to take place Friday, Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. as the schedule takes shape. It remains unclear how both the U.S. government and/or FIFA would navigate relocating matches officially.