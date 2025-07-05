PSG 2–0 Bayern Munich: Player Ratings, Match Recap From Thrilling Club World Cup Affair
Paris Saint-Germain are through to the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals defeating Bayern Munich in a game that had all the emotions on offer. The reigning Champions League winners, while a different side facing off against a changed opponent, got revenge from the 2020 UCL final.
Before the game began, a moment of silence was held for the passing of Diogo Jota.
Bayern started the game targeting Nuno Mendes through Michael Olise and overlapping runs from Konrad Laimer. PSG's first real moment came in the 19th minute as Achraf Hakimi made a blistering run down the right flank playing a ball across the face of goal. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ran out of room and fired his shot into the side netting. Olise nearly found the opener at the other end if not for a strong right hand from Gianluigi Donnarumma.
An injury to Josip Stanisic forced Vincent Kompany into an early change bringing on Sacha Boey. Harry Kane got on the end of a Kingsley Coman cross but couldn't get his header on target as both teams continued to poke and prod.
It took until first half stoppage time for the ball the end up in the back of the net, but Dayot Upamecano was flagged for offside on the set piece. The halftime whistle went, but a collision between Donnarumma and Jamal Musiala ended the half on a somber note. The Bayern midfielder suffered an apparent ankle injury as players from both teams surrounded the player. Donnarumma looked shaken up by the moment as well. Serge Gnabry replaced Musiala at the start of the second half.
Olise and Désiré Doué continued to dazzle on the pitch as both teams pushed for a decisive goal. Manuel Neuer nearly gave the go-ahead goal away, but PSG's glimpse at goal went just wide. A massive risk for the sweeper keeper, but one that went luckily unpunished for Kompany's side.
Doué finally broke the deadlock in the 79th minute with a left-footed strike at Neuer's near post making the most of a poor turnover from Kane. It was the youngster's first goal since the Champions League final.
Willian Pacho was sent off shortly after the restart and substitutions with a high challenge on Leon Goretzka. Things went from worse to nearly catastrophic when Lucas Hernandez was sent off for an elbow as PSG were forced to finish the game with nine men.
But, it wasn't Bayern who scored next. Instead, Ousmane Dembélé finished off an Achraf Hakimi move for the second PSG goal. Dembélé celebrated Jota by doing his FIFA video game celebration after sealing the game.
Bayern nearly were awarded a penalty for a high boot late into stoppage time, but VAR waved off Anthony Taylor's decision. The game finished marking the end of Thomas Müller's time at Bayern with the German leaving the club.
PSG await the winner of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund later today.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Bayern Munich Player Ratings vs. PSG (4-2-3-1)
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Manuel Neuer
6.2
LB: Josip Stanisic
6.2
CB: Jonathan Tah
6.0
CB: Dayot Upamecano
6.6
RB: Konrad Laimer
5.6
DM: Aleksandar Pavlovic
6.5
DM: Joshua Kimmich
5.9
AM: Jamal Musiala
6.6
RM: Michael Olise
7.1
LM: Kingsley Coman
6.8
ST: Harry Kane
5.9
SUB: Sacha Boey (34' for Stanisic)
7.5
SUB: Serge Gnabry (46' for Musiala)
6.0
SUB: Leon Goretzka (80' for Pavlovic)
6.1
SUB: Thomas Müller (80' for Coman)
5.9
SUB: Raphaël Guerreiro (88' for Boey)
N/A
PSG Player Ratings vs. Bayern Munich (4-3-3)
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
8.3
RB: Achraf Hakimi
8.0
CB: Marquinhos
7.0
CB: Willian Pacho
6.4
LB: Nuno Mendes
7.9
CM: Joao Neves
8.2
CM: Vitinha
7.0
CM: Fabian Ruiz
6.9
ST: Désiré Doué
7.8
RW: Bradley Barcola
6.9
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
7.3
SUB: Ousmane Dembélé (71' for Barcola)
7.6
SUB: Lucas Hernandez (80' for Doué)
N/A
SUB: Warren Zaire-Emery (80' for Ruiz)
6.0
SUB: Lucas Beraldo (83' for Kvaratskhelia)
N/A
Player of the Match: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article