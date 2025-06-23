PSG 2–0 Seattle Sounders: Player Ratings as PSG Clinch First in Club World Cup Group
Paris Saint-Germain might have needed a stroke of luck to open the scoring, but the win was never in doubt in their FIFA Club World Cup Group B finale against the Seattle Sounders on Monday.
After losing 1–0 to Brazil’s Botafogo in their second group match, the UEFA Champions League winners bounced back against the MLS side at Lumen Field in Seattle, beating the Sounders 2–0 with goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi in an otherwise dominant performance.
While the Sounders held their own for much of the match, PSG dominated possession with 72 percent, limiting the Sounders to no shots on target while posting seven themselves, in addition to 2.12 expected goals.
The opening goal from Kvaratskhelia came with a little bit of luck for the Parisians, though. In the second phase of a corner kick, Vitinha fired the ball on goal, only for it to deflect off the Georgian midfielder’s back and past Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei in the 35th minute.
Although the Sounders adjusted and looked to make a late charge, PSG made the most of a counter-attack in the 67th minute, sneaking a long ball past Seattle’s Jackson Ragen for Bradley Barcola to run onto and set Hakimi up for the simple finish.
With the win, PSG end the group phase with six points after wins against Atlético Madrid and Seattle, and finish first in the group. Now, they turn their eyes to the knockout phase, where one of Palmeiras, Inter Miami, FC Porto or Al Ahly awaits.
No doubt, some fans will hope the next opponent is Inter Miami for the reunion with former PSG star Lionel Messi.
Here are the player ratings from PSG’s bounce-back victory.
PSG Player Ratings vs. Seattle Sounders (4-3-3)
Player ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
6.7
LB: Nuno Mendes
7.7
CB: Willian Pacho
8.0
CB: Marquinhos
7.3
RB: Achraf Hakimi
8.7
LM: Fabián Ruiz
7.1
CM: Vitinha
7.6
RM: Joao Neves
6.7
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
7.7
ST: Senny Mayulu
6.5
RW: Désiré Doué
8.2
SUB: Warren Zaire-Emery (63' for Neves)
6.6
SUB: Bradley Barcola (63' for Kvaratskhelia)
7.1
SUB: Goncalo Ramos (77' for Mayulu)
6.4
SUB: Ibrahim Mbaye (83' for Doué)
N/A
Seattle Sounders Player Ratings vs. PSG (4-2-3-1)
Player ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Stefan Frei
5.6
LB: Nouhou
7.0
CB: Jon Bell
6.7
CB: Jackson Ragen
6.6
RB: Alex Roldan
6.7
CDM: Obed Vargas
6.3
CDM: Christian Roldan
6.7
RM: Paul Rothrock
6.1
CM: Albert Rusnák
6.9
LM: Ryan Kent
6.5
ST: Jesus Ferreira
6.1
SUB: Danny Musovski (57' for Ferreira)
6.1
SUB: Kalani Rienzi (57' for Kent)
6.2
SUB: Georgi Minoungou (71' for Bell)
6.6
SUB: Danny Leyva (71' for Rusnák)
6.3
SUB: Jordan Morris (87' for Vargas)
N/A
Player of the Match: Achraf Hakimi
