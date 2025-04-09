PSG 3-1 Aston Villa: Player Ratings as Stars Shine Bright for Luis Enrique
Paris Saint-Germain defeated Aston Villa in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie coming from behind in the process.
Morgan Rogers stunned the PSG fans in attendance at Parc des Princes with the opening goal. The breakout player slotted home a tap-in past Gianluigi Donnarumma as Unai Emery sought to defeat his former club. But, Luis Enrique's PSG continued to impose their gameplan on the visiting side.
A moment of brilliance from Desire Doue in the 39th minute leveled the scoring. The 19-year-old's strike beat Emiliano Martinez for pace before hitting the underside of the crossbar. Then, just four minutes into the second half, January signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put PSG in front. Nuno Mendes capped off the night with a third, superb goal.
The Parisians will be unhappy to concede on the night, but they'll take a two goal lead into Villa Park as they remain a top contender to win the tournament.
Player ratings from the game below.
PSG Player Ratings vs. Aston Villa (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
6.5/10
RB: Achraf Hakimi
7.4/10
CB: Lucas Beraldo
7.0/10
CB: Willian Pacho
7.1/10
LB: Nuno Mendes
8.3/10
CM: Joao Neves
7.8/10
CM: Vitinha
8.6/10
CM: Fabian Ruiz
7.8/10
RW: Desire Doue
8.7/10
ST: Ousmane Dembele
8.8/10
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
8.9/10
SUB: Warren Zaire-Emery (72' for Ruiz)
6.7/10
SUB: Bradley Barcola (82' for Doue)
6.6/10
SUB: Goncalo Ramos (90' for Kvaratskhelia)
N/A
Aston Villa Player Ratings vs. PSG (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Emiliano Martinez
6.1/10
RB: Matty Cash
6.0/10
CB: Ezri Konsa
5.8/10
CB: Pau Torres
5.5/10
LB: Lucas Digne
6.2/10
DM: Youri Tielemans
7.0/10
DM: Boubacar Kamara
6.1/10
RW: Morgan Rogers
7.4/10
LW: Jacob Ramsey
6.6/10
AM: John McGinn
7.0/10
ST: Marcus Rashford
6.3/10
SUB: Axel Disasi (46' for Cash)
6.4/10
SUB: Marco Asensio (59' for Ramsey)
5.9/10
SUB: Ollie Watkins (79' for Rashford)
6.3/10
SUB: Ian Maatsen (80' for Tielemans)
6.1/10
SUB: Amadou Onana (80' for McGinn)
6.4/10