PSG 5–0 Inter: Player Ratings as Parisians Claim Record-Breaking Champions League Final Win
Paris Saint-Germain claimed their maiden Champions League in style as they thrashed Inter 5–0 in Saturday‘s final.
Linkin Park introduced Saturday’s grand occasion in Munich, and PSG, surely inspired by the American rock band, were majestic in the opening stages. Their first shot didn’t arrive until the ninth minute, but their pressure was far from sterile.
The anti-dribbling Inter were stymied by PSG’s unrelenting work without the ball, and, as a result, Luis Enrique’s side enjoyed almost all of the possession. Their early brilliance was rewarded via a slick opening goal, with Federico Dimarco’s far-too-deep positioning allowing Désiré Doué to tee up former Inter wing-back Achraf Hakimi, who finished into an empty net.
Many suspected pre-match that Inter would have to score first to give themselves the best chance of winning the final, and PSG’s early strike was a major blow. They struggled to recover, with the French side’s exhibition continuing in the aftermath.
However, it was from a rare Nerazzurri foray forward from which PSG sprung and scored a second goal. Ousmane Dembélé’s decision-making in transition was measured, as he picked out the irresistible Doué on the edge of the Inter box. Full of confidence, the teenager let fly, and his effort deflected beyond Yann Sommer via the struggling Dimarco.
In total command, PSG embarked on a game of 'keep-ball' against a stunned Inter. The Nerazzuri couldn’t get near their supreme French opponents, who were seemingly saving their best work for the season for the biggest game. There were a lack of clear-cut chances up until half-time, although both teams came close from set-pieces. Marcus Thuram headed wide from an outswinging corner, but that was as close as Inter got to Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal in the first half.
Inter tried to manifest signs of life after the restart, but their threat was limited to dead-ball situations. PSG, meanwhile, looked like scoring every time they drove at a Nerazzurri defence that was gradually becoming more open.
The clincher arrived following a sequence of Vitinha magic in the middle of the park. The midfielder’s ball manipulation opened up the Allianz Arena turf, and his pass for Doué in behind was perfect. The young Frenchman made no mistake with the finish, thrusting PSG into an unassailable 3–0 lead.
From there, it was a matter of how many for the Ligue 1 champions. Inter, completely out of the contest, were powerless as PSG scored their fourth through winter arrival Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before teenager Senny Mayulu added a fifth in the closing stages.
Emphatic.
PSG Player Ratings vs. Inter (4-3-3)
Players
Ratings
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
7.9/10
RB: Achraf Hakimi
8.4/10
CB: Marquinhos
7.5/10
CB: Willian Pacho
7.1/10
LB: Nuno Mendes
7.4/10
CM: Fabián Ruiz
7.6/10
CM: Vitinha
8.4/10
CM: João Neves
7.1/10
RW: Désiré Doué
9.3/10
ST: Ousmane Dembélé
8.5/10
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
8.1/10
SUB: Bradley Barcola (66' for Doué)
7.5/10
SUB: Lucas Hernandez (74' for Doue)
6.0/10
SUB: Gonçalo Ramos (84' for Kvaratskhelia)
N/A
SUB: Senny Mayulu (84' for Ruiz)
N/A
SUB: Warren Zaire-Emery (84' for Neves)
N/A
Subs not used: Matvey Safonov (GK), Arneu Tenas (GK), Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Luver Beraldo, Ibrahim Mbaye.
Inter Player Ratings vs. PSG (4-3-3)
Players
Ratings
GK: Yann Sommer
3.9/10
CB: Benjamin Pavard
6.1/10
CB: Franceso Acerbi
4.6/10
CB: Alessandro Bastoni
4.8/10
RWB: Denzel Dumfries
6.0/10
CM: Hakan Çalhonoglu
6.5/10
CM: Nicolò Barella
6.8/10
CM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan
5.8/10
LWB: Federico Dimarco
6.2/10
ST: Lautaro Martínez
6.1/10
ST: Marcus Thuram
6.2/10
SUB: Yann Bisseck (54' for Pavard)
N/A
SUB: Nicola Zalewski (54' for Dimarco)
6.3/10
SUB: Carlos Augusto (62' for Mkhitaryan)
6.2/10
SUB: Matteo Darmian (62' for Bisseck)
6.2/10
SUB: Kristjan Asslani (70' for Çalhanoglu)
6.3/10
Subs not used: Josep Martinez (GK), Raffaele Di Gennaro (GK), Stefan de Vrij, Piotr Zielinski, Marko Arnautović, Davide Frattesi, Mehdi Taremi.