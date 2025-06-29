PSG vs. Inter Miami: How to Watch Club World Cup Clash on TV, Live Stream
The knockout phase of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup continues on Sunday with two tantalizing last 16 battles.
Bayern Munich’s clash with Benfica is set to excite but it’s Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Miami CF that audiences are most eagerly anticipating. It’s an opportunity for Lionel Messi to haunt his former employers and potentially help the Herons achieve an all-time upset.
Inter Miami were efficient in the group stage, managing just five points but doing enough to secure progression to the last 16. Messi was marvelous and had support from his veteran forward partner Luis Suárez as the MLS side edged ahead of Al Ahly and Porto in the standings. However, their encounter with PSG will be the toughest they have faced by quite some distance.
The recently crowned European champions blitzed Atlético Madrid in their opener, before recovering from a setback against Botafogo to breeze past Seattle Sounders. The Ligue 1 giants will fancy their chances of conquering another American club this weekend as their star-studded forward line, slick midfield and indefatigable defense aim to book a quarterfinal spot.
Here is how to watch the clash between PSG and Inter Miami on TV and live stream.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
What Time Does PSG vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?
- Location: Atlanta, United States
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Date: Sunday, June 29
- Kick-off Time: Noon ET / 9.a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST
How to Watch PSG vs. Inter Miami on TV/Live Stream
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Watch TNT, TUDN App, TNT USA, truTV USA, TUDN USA, Univision
United Kingdom
DAZN, Channel 5
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN, ViX, tabii
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article