PSG vs. Tottenham: How to Watch UEFA Super Cup on TV, Live Stream
Two UEFA Super Cup novices are going head-to-head at the sustainable Stadio Friuli on Wednesday night, with Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur boasting just one appearance in this fixture between them.
Champions League winners PSG are the world’s best, there‘s no disputing that, while Thomas Frank’s Spurs are just happy to be here. Their victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final was quickly forgotten by any neutral or Red Devil forced to endure it, but the memories from that night and subsequent days will fail to escape Lilywhite folklore.
Their new manager had a knack for upsetting the odds against the Premier League’s best during his successful Brentford tenure, but Frank will know the sheer size of the task at his team’s disposal on Wednesday. Chelsea, however, may have laid the blueprint.
Here is how to watch the 2025 UEFA Super Cup on TV and live stream.
What Time Does PSG vs. Tottenham Kick Off?
- Location: Udine, Italy
- Venue: Stadio Friuli
- Date: Wednesday, August 13
- Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
How to Watch PSG vs. Tottenham on TV and Live Stream
The Super Cup will be broadcast by TNT Sports on Wednesday night, with the game available on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as discovery+ and the discovery+ app.
A TNT Sports subscription costs £30.99/month when purchased directly through discovery+. The various broadband providers offering TNT Sports, like EE, Virgin and Sky, boast different prices depending on the package. It costs £25/month with Sky TV, for example.
There are various streaming avenues for those watching in the United States, including Paramount+, fuboTV, Univision and TUDN. DAZN is the place to be if you’re tuning in from Canada.
What Next for PSG and Tottenham?
The two teams kick off their 2025–26 domestic campaigns this weekend, with Tottenham in action on Saturday afternoon, and PSG on Sunday evening.
Spurs take on the newly promoted Burnley, who are led by former player Scott Parker, in north London, while PSG start their title defence away at Nantes.
The Parisiens have a couple of tricky outings in their first five fixtures of the new season, as they host Lens and travel to Marseille in Le Classique next month. After hosting Burnley, Spurs visit a new-look Manchester City side the following Saturday.