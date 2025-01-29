PSV 2-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings as Arne Slot Suffers First Champions League Loss
Liverpool fell to PSV on the final day of the Champions League league phase with a number of key starters absent from the matchday squad.
Manager Arne Slot opted to heavily rotate his squad on the final day, content to play out the final game with a mix of youngsters, squad players and stars sprinkled in. Designed to give important players like Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah a rest, Liverpool were in front twice this game. Cody Gakpo, in his return to Eindhoven, scored the opener.
Johan Bakayoko brought the home side back level, but Harvey Elliott scored again in the Champions League to restore the Reds' lead. PSV refused to go quietly and took the lead before halftime through goals from Ismael Saibari and USMNT international Ricardo Pepi. The latter earned man of the match honors as well providing an assist to go with his goal.
Still, the result ended up not mattering in the end given Barcelona drew with Atalanta. The Reds finish first in the table and await their round of 16 opponent.
Player ratings from the game below.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. PSV (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher
5.3/10
RB: Conor Bradley
5.2/10
CB: Jarell Quansah
5.9/10
CB: Andrew Robertson
5.6/10
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas
5.8/10
CM: James McConnell
7.2/10
CM: Wataru Endo
5.7/10
CM: Harvey Elliott
7.9/10
RW: Federico Chiesa
7.4/10
LW: Cody Gakpo
7.4/10
ST: Jayden Danns
6.0/10
SUB: Tyler Morton (52' for Gakpo)
6.9/10
SUB: Trey Nyoni (64' for Robertson)
6.1/10
SUB: Amara Nallo (83' for Danns)
N/A