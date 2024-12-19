Ranking the 50 Best Soccer Teams Of All Time
When you create a list of the 50 greatest soccer teams of all time, there are so many metrics to consider. You need to take into account the size of the club’s trophy haul, the quality of the competition they faced and their longevity.
There is another factor, however, which is perhaps less easy to measure but no less important. That is, their lasting impact on the game and beyond the pitch. The culture. This criterion is fundamental because it reflects the sheer importance of soccer as a driver of societal change.
That’s why Sports Illustrated’s list of the greatest soccer teams includes the very best women’s and Paralympic sides as well as men's.
50. Preston North End (1888-89)
Before Arsene Wenger's legendary Arsenal side, there was the original Invincibles. They were the first team to go an entire season unbeaten (18W-4D-0L) and the first English side to win the domestic double of the league and FA Cup.
49. Porto (2004)
Soccer fans don't get enough underdog stories, which is why Porto’s Champions League win was so remarkable. Led by the Special One himself, Jose Mourinho masterminded victories over Real Madrid and, most memorably, Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in the quarter-finals on the road to victory.
48. Leicester City (2016)
At a time when money dictates so much of what happens in the beautiful game, The Foxes’ winning of the Premier League was a fairytale that, to this day, makes anything feel possible in soccer.
47. Monterrey (2010s)
The Mexican side dominated the Concacaf Champions League with five titles in one decade. This incredible run included three back-to-back titles from 2011-2013. Mentality giants.
46. Chelsea Women (2015-2024)
Largely under the stewardship of the hugely impressive Emma Hayes, the Bluebells bagged eight titles in 10 seasons. Now managed by Sonia Bompastor, they are on target to win the WSL again this season.
45. Egypt (2006-10)
With three consecutive Africa Cup of Nations triumphs, The Pharaohs dominated African international soccer thanks to quality throughout the squad and an incredible team spirit.
44. Al Ahly (2000s)
Key to Egypt’s international success was the fact that the core of its side was made up of players who were having similar joy as part of Al Ahly. The Egyptian club side won five CAF Champions Leagues in just over a decade (2001, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2012).
43. New York Cosmos (1970s)
Pele. Beckenbauer. Chinaglia. Alberto. The Cosmos were not just a soccer team, they were a super team. A cultural phenomenon surrounded by glitz and glamour, they helped kickstart the sport in the US with the launch of the NASL. To fully understand the wonderful madness that surrounded the club during that era, check out the documentary "Once in a Lifetime".
42. Galatasaray (2000)
A season unlike any other for a Turkish side, either before or since. Masterminded by ‘The Emperor’ Fatih Terim and an iconic roster of players, Gala won the domestic double before dispatching Arsenal in the UEFA Cup final and Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.
41. VfL Wolfsburg Women (2013–2014)
Back-to-back domestic doubles and UEFA Women’s Champions League titles established this side as one of the finest ever seen in women’s soccer.
40. Celtic (1967)
The first British team to win the European Cup were crowned champions in Lisbon, Portugal. What made the Lisbon Lions even more remarkable is that the entire squad was born within a 30-mile radius of Celtic Park in Glasgow. Homegrown.
39. Leeds United (1974)
A team renowned for being as tough as it was successful. They dominated the English first division through the aggressive play of Jack Charlton and Norman Hunter, which allowed the more subtle charms of Eddie Grey, Johnny Giles and Peter Lorimer to shine through.
38. FC Barcelona Femení (2020–present)
Home to not just one but two double Ballon d’Or winners, Alexia Putella and Aitana Bonmatí, the Spanish side are the pioneers of modern women’s soccer. Playing the same scintillating tiki-taka as the men’s team, they have been finalists in the last four Women’s Champions League, winning two of them.
37. Dynamo Kyiv (1975)
Valeriy Lobanovskyi’s side won the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and the European Super Cup and, in the process, revolutionized soccer. Along with the Dutchman Rinus Michels, Lobanovskyi was recognized as the inventor of ‘Total Football,’ a fluid system where any outfield player can take on the role of any other player on the team.
36. Steaua Bucharest (1986)
Triumph in the European Cup final over giants Barcelona remains the pinnacle of Romanian soccer’s achievements and a source of great national pride.
35. Red Star Belgrade (1991)
The first and only club from the former Yugoslavia to defy the odds to win the European Cup. The victory provided a rare moment of unity for the region that was on the brink of war at the time.
34. Atletico Madrid (2014)
Diego Simeone's punk upstarts upset Real Madrid and Barcelona’s duopoly of La Liga, which had remained uninterrupted for over a decade. Heartbreakingly, they were denied an incredible double over their Madrid rivals when they conceded an equalizer in the 93rd minute of the Champions League.
33. Feyenoord (1970)
The club’s first and only European Cup success paved the way for the rise of Dutch soccer in the Seventies. Known as Feijenoord back then, they changed their name in 1974 so people from outside the Netherlands were able to pronounce it.
32. Juventus (1981–1985)
The Bianconeri were imperious during this period, winning 11 trophies. Led by two European Footballers of the Year, Paolo Rossi and Michel Platini, they became the first club to win every trophy available.
31. Sevilla (2014–2020)
The most successful club in the history of the UEFA Europa League. In 2023, they added an almost silly seventh Europa League trophy to their collection after defeating AS Roma.
30. Real Madrid (2016–2018)
Three consecutive Champions League titles under Zinedine Zidane is ridiculous, even by the insanely high standards set in Europe by Los Blancos.
29. Arsenal (2003–2004)
One season before they achieved Invincible status, Arsene Wenger commented he thought the Gunners could go a season unbeaten. He was widely mocked. Who's laughing now?
28. Barcelona (2014–2015)
The famous MSN frontline (Messi, Suarez, Neymar) won the treble and the hearts of fans worldwide with the kind of soccer rarely seen outside of PlayStation.
27. Uruguay (1930–1950)
From success at the first-ever World Cup in 1930 to their victory over home favorites Brazil in the 1950 Final, Uruguay dominated international soccer for 20 years through a stunning combination of technical and physical ability. After that, not so much.
26. Dick, Kerr’s Ladies FC (1917-1921)
Established in 1917 in Preston, England, they were one of the world’s first organized women’s soccer teams. They took their unusual moniker from the Dick, Kerr and Co. ammunitions factory where the players worked. This pioneering side played the first women's international in 1920 against France and drew enormous crowds of over 50,000 spectators until The Football Association banned the women’s game in 1921.
25. Benfica (1961–1962)
Inspired by the extraordinary talent of Eusebio, the Eagles became the first side to win the European Cup in consecutive seasons.
24. Chelsea (2004–2005)
Jose Mourinho signed for Chelsea in the summer and promptly turned them into defensive monsters. The Blues ran out Premier League winners, conceding just 15 goals all season. A defensive record that still stands today in the Premier League.
23. River Plate (2018)
Already the fiercest rivalry in world soccer, The Game of the Century saw River Plate face Boca Juniors for the first time in the Copa Libertadores final. The matchup between Argentina’s two teams was so explosive that the second leg had to be moved to Madrid after Boca’s bus was attacked. Following a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Los Millonarios won 3-1 in the Bernabeu and were crowned continental champions for a historic fourth time.
22. Flamengo (1981)
He was known as the White Pele, and in 1981, Zico was the greatest player in the world. He led his incredibly talented side to the club’s first-ever Copa Libertadores title and then went one step further, conquering Bob Paisley’s Liverpool in the Intercontinental Cup to make them world champions.
21. Boca Juniors (2000–2003)
Three Copa Libertadores and two Intercontinental Cups in the space of four years established Boca as one of the greatest teams in the world. Led by tactical mastermind Carlos Bianchi, opposition sides were repeatedly subdued by Boca’s beauty and the beast, Joan Román Riquelme and Carlos Tevez.
20. Manchester City (2017-2023)
An unprecedented era of dominance for the previously unfancied Citizens. Backed by Emirati royalty, Pep Guardiola turned City into serial record-breakers. They won the Premier League with an unheard-of 100 points in 2018, won five domestic titles in six years and then topped it off with a historic treble including the club’s first Champion League trophy in 2023.
19. Liverpool (1977–1984)
Under the stewardship of Bob Paisley, Liverpool established a reputation as European giants. Playing an evolution of Bill Shankly’s pass-and-move, Dalglish and company swept all before them, capturing six domestic titles and four European Cups in just seven years.
18. Brazil (1958)
The legend of Samba Football began at the World Cup in Sweden. Pelé, just 17, transfixed all with his artistry and flair. The iconic yellow kit made its debut and became a symbol of joyful attacking verve that continues to this day. The Seleção won the final 5-2 against the hosts and became the first-ever team to win the World Cup outside their continent.
17. France (1998–2000)
Les Blues line-up at this time was basically a roll-call of the world’s greatest players. Zidane, Deschamps, Vieira, Henry, Trezeguet, Desailly, Thuram... the list goes on. The back-to-back World Cup and European titles not only established France as a soccer powerhouse but also symbolized unity thanks to the multi-racial nature of the squad known as "Black, Blanc, Beur" (Black, White, Arab).
16. Santos (1962–1963)
They weren’t even one of the biggest sides in Brazil when Pele joined them, but arguably the greatest player who ever lived helped turn them into two-time South American and world champions in just two seasons.
15. Brazil (2002)
After the disappointment of 1998 when they lost the final to France, Brazil came back stronger to become the first side to win the World Cup five times. Upfront, they dazzled thanks to the attacking swagger of Ronaldo, Rivaldo, and Ronaldinho. Ronaldo particularly enjoyed himself. Having recovered from a career-threatening injury, he scored eight goals, including two in the final against Germany, winning the Golden Boot and FIFA World Player of the Year.
14. Germany Women (2001–2007)
Die Frauen-Nationalmannschaft were the undisputed leaders in women’s soccer during this period. Led by powerful goal scorer Birgit Prinz, their tactical discipline, solid defense, and creative attacking play helped them win two consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cups and the UEFA Women’s Euros.
13. Brazil Paralympic team (2004-2020)
The Seleção have demonstrated an unbelievable level of dominance in Paralympic blind soccer since its inception. Led by player-turned-coach Fábio Vasconcelos, they remained unbeaten for 16 years, winning five consecutive Golds.
12. Nottingham Forest (1979–1980)
On May 7, 1977, Forest scraped into the English First Division on the last day of the season. Managed by the hugely charismatic Brian Clough, they went on to win the league title the following season before gate-crashing the very highest echelons of the game by not only winning the European Cup in 1979 but retaining it in 1980.
11. Netherlands (1974)
The greatest team to never win the World Cup. The Oranje may not have taken home a trophy from Germany, but they did win hearts and minds with their high-pressing, fluid Total Football. Masterminded by coach Rinus Michels and epitomized on the pitch by mercurial captain Johan Cruyff, this team has since inspired some of the greatest minds in the game, including Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.
10. Manchester United (1998–1999)
The Red Devils’ finest moment. Sir Alex Ferguson led his team to an unprecedented Treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. The latter came close to eluding him, with Bayern Munich leading in the 90th minute before injury-time goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rescued the match in what is widely known as ‘Fergie Time’.
9. Ajax (1971–1973)
The Total Football philosophy of Rinus Michels and Johan Cruyff helped Ajax to completely dominate European soccer. The pioneering strategy of fluid positional play and high-octane pressing saw the Dutch side win three European Cups in succession. After that, soccer was never the same again.
8. West Germany (1972–1974)
The English striker Gary Lineker once said: “Football is a simple game; 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes, and at the end, the Germans always win." This inevitability began with the West German victories at the 1972 European Championship and the 1974 World Cup. The mental strength, tactical discipline and technical proficiency of players like Franz "Der Kaiser" Beckenbauer, Paul Breitner and Gerd “Der Bomber” Muller were to become the hallmark of German teams for decades to come.
7. US Women’s National Team (2015-2019)
With successive World Cups and four Olympic Golds, the USWNT took women’s soccer to the next level. Stars like Mia Hamm, Alex Morgan and Hope Solo became worldwide household names and, in the case of Megan Rapinoe, transcended the sport, becoming cultural icons leading the fight for equal pay and LGBTQ rights.
6. Spain (2008–2012)
Thanks to tiki-taka and a team blessed with unbelievable talent, Spain became the first national men’s team to win three tournaments in a row. Their possession-based soccer, short, rapid style passing hypnotized the opposition into submission, allowing La Roja to end its 44-year trophy drought with a 2008 European Championship win over Germany. Xavi and Iniesta, perhaps the greatest-ever midfield pairing in international soccer, drove the team towards victory in the 2010 World Cup and then again in the 2012 European Championships.
5. AC Milan (1988–1994)
The golden era of Milan was sparked under the revolutionary leadership of Arrigo Sacchi and then built upon by Fabio Capello. The sides were defensive masters and deadly on the counter-attack. Boasting generational talents like Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini, Marco van Basten, Frank Rijkard and Rudd Gullit, they cruised to three European Cup victories and conceded just 15 goals in 34 matches during the 1991–92 Serie A season, during which they went unbeaten.
4. Olympique Lyonnais Féminin (2016–20)
The greatest club team in women’s soccer history. Lyon won five successive Champions Leagues thanks to their abundance of talent—from the giant Wendie Renard at the back to the prolific Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg up front. Continued success came as a result of the club’s progressive attitudes. They treated the men’s and women’s teams on an equal footing and, in doing so, took the professionalization of the women’s game to new heights.
3. Real Madrid (1955–1960)
This era marked the birth of the club’s audacious reputation as European aristocracy. Five successive European Cups were won through a blend of individual brilliance and tactical organization that remains the club’s hallmark to this day. Their reputation for collecting Galacticos also began back then, with Madrid hoovering up the game’s most iconic players, Alfredo Di Stéfano and Ferenc Puskás, bringing unparalleled stardust to their roster.
2. Barcelona (2008–2012)
“They get you on that carousel, and they make you dizzy with their passing.” That was Sir Alex Ferguson’s verdict after watching his Manchester United team get dispatched by Barcelona in the 2008 Champions League semi-finals. Managed by the genius Pep Guardiola and starring arguably soccer’s greatest-ever talent, Lionel Messi, this was the finest men’s club side in history. Playing the same irrepressible tiki-taka as the national team, they plundered Europe, winning two Champions League, three La Ligas and two UEFA Super Cups.
1. Brazil (1970)
The golden team. No other in soccer’s rich past has inspired so much love for Joga Bonito. Brazil’s third World Cup triumph was achieved by a side made up of prodigious talents that blended so perfectly they blew away the opposition. In Tostao, Jairzinho and Rivelino, they boasted impossible levels of teamwork, creativity and flair… and then there was Pele who, according to poet Eduardo Galeano, “climbed into the air as if it were a staircase” to score the opening goal of the final. Brazil went on to beat Italy 4-1, but as with that entire tournament, it wasn’t just about the winning, it was the unprecedented style with which they went about it that made them so unique.