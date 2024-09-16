Rayo Vallecano's Abdul Mumin Scores Sensational La Liga Goal vs. Osasuna
Abdul Mumin scored one of the best goals you'll see all season not just in La Liga, but the entire world in a Monday match against Osasuna.
Rayo Vallecano opened its Matchweek 5 tie against Osasuna in 15th place on just four points. Inigo Pérez's side found itself down 0–1 at halftime after a 27th-minute goal from Raul Garcia. Mumin, a central defender, picked up space on the left side early in the second half searching for an equalizer.
Midfielder Gerard Gumbau recycled the ball out wide to the Ghanaian defender. A great first touch took Mumin around Rubén Garcia before firing a shot.
At first looking like a cross, the thunderbolt of a shot bounced off the underside of the crossbar past Sergio Herrera sending the Rayo Vallecano support into a frenzy. Looking at the replay, Mumin must've meant it all along after seeing Herrera off his line and far enough away from his near post. Perhaps Herrera was expecting a cross as soon as the ball went out wide.
Mumin ran all the way to the touchline to celebrate with the coaching staff. Another defender, Andrei Ratiu, went on to double Rayo Vallecano's lead 16 minutes later.
Rayo Vallecano went on to defeat Osasuna 3–1 securing all three points.