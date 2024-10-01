Real Madrid and Arsenal Target Brazilian Starlet, per Report
Real Madrid and Arsenal headline the European clubs targeting Palmeiras defender, Vitor Reis, according to a report from The Athletic.
Reis, 18-years-old, made his professional debut for Palmeiras in June making 15 total appearances since then scoring two goals. Both Real Madrid and Arsenal have reached out to the club and to Reis's representatives, but there hasn't been a formal approach from either club, per The Athletic.
The center-back recently signed a new contract through Dec. 2028 with a termination clause of around $110m. According to The Athletic, the Brazilian team has not set an asking price and want to keep hold of the player until the 2025 Club World Cup in the United States.
Real Madrid's need for a center-back is clear with just two central defenders available for Carlo Ancelotti: Antonio Rüdiger and Éder Militão. David Alaba continues to recover from a knee injury suffered in Dec. 2023. For Arsenal, Gabriel and William Saliba remain the top pairing. Summer signing Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber, while deployed at full-back currently, are more than capable of stepping in if Arteta wants to rotate his defense.
If Reis had a preference, the opportunity to break in at Real Madrid appears easier given Arsenal's defenders are near untouchable in terms of a starting role.
Reis has been compared to both Militão and Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos.
Chelsea, Barcelona and Liverpool are also reportedly interested in the player.