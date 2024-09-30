The 12 Stadiums Hosting the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
One year before the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to North America, the United States will host the expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in stadiums across the country.
The new FIFA Club World Cup format features 32 teams from six confederations. The biggest clubs in the world, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, are all set to compete in the tournament come June 2025.
From the competition's first match to the final, 63 total matches will be played next summer. All the action will unfold in football and soccer stadiums across the United States.
Here's all 12 stadiums set to host the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
1. Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Location: Atlanta, GA
Capacity: 75,000
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of several stadiums hosting both 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches.
The stadium is home to Atlanta United, the 2018 MLS Cup champions, and the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. Super Bowl LIII unfolded at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium back in 2019.
The stadium features a retractable roof and a 360-degree halo video display.
2. Bank of America Stadium
Location: Charlotte, N.C.
Capacity: 75,000
Opened in 1996, Bank of America Stadium is home to the NFL's Carolina Panthers and the MLS's Charlotte FC.
The stadium boasts the third-largest capacity of all the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup venues.
Bank of America Stadium just recently hosted two Copa América 2024 fixtures and has been the site of past Concacaf Gold Cup games.
3. TQL Stadium
Location: Cincinnati, OH
Capacity: 26,000
Unlike the several NFL/MLS stadiums hosting the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, TQL Stadium is a soccer-specific stadium. The venue is home to FC Cincinnati and one of the best MLS stadiums in the country.
Just one year after it opened in 2021, TQL Stadium won awards for its design and construction, including the Prix Versailles prize. The World Football Summit also named it the Best Venue of 2022.
4. Rose Bowl Stadium
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Capacity: 88,500
The Rose Bowl Stadium is one of the most iconic venues in the United States. Completed in 1922, the Pasadena landmark is the oldest and most historic stadium hosting a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match. With a capacity of close to 89,000 fans, it is also the biggest.
The Rose Bowl hosted the 1994 FIFA World Cup final and the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final. It also just held the 2024 College Football Play-off semifinal match between Michigan and Alabama.
5. Hard Rock Stadium
Location: Miami, FL
Capacity: 65,000
Hard Rock Stadium is another venue set to host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and 2026 FIFA World Cup matches. In fact, seven 2026 FIFA World Cup fixtures will unfold in Miami, including the third-place game.
The venue always promises a large spectacle, from the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix to Miami Dolphins football games. Six Super Bowls also occurred at the stadium.
Hard Rock Stadium made headlines for all the wrong reasons, though, when it hosted the 2024 Copa América final. The match was delayed over an hour after thousands of fans tried entering the venue without tickets.
6. GEODIS Park
Location: Nashville, TN
Capacity: 30,000
GEODIS Park is the newest stadium hosting 2025 FIFA Club World Cup fixtures. The stadium was completed in 2022 as the home of Nashville SC.
The stadium is no stranger to big soccer matches. Last season, GEODIS Park hosted the 2023 Leagues Cup final between Nashville SC and Inter Miami.
Despite only having a capacity of 30,000, the venue is still the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States.
7. MetLife Stadium
Location: East Rutherford, NJ
Capacity: 82,500
MetLife Stadium is home to the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets. The venue has the second-largest capacity of all the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup stadiums with enough room to hold over 82,000 fans.
The stadium is set to host eight 2026 FIFA World Cup matches as well, including five group stage fixtures, two knockout ties and the final.
MetLife Stadium also hosted the 2016 Copa América final as well as the 2024 Copa América semifinal between Argentina and Canada.
8. Camping World Stadium
Location: Orlando, FL
Capacity: 65,000
Camping World Stadium has hosted everything from soccer matches to concerts to WrestleMania XXIV. The U.S. men's national team recently faced Brazil in a Copa América 2024 tune-up match at the venue in front of 60,016 fans.
The stadium, opened in 1936, has been expanded and updated throughout the years, with more changes set to come in the following months.
9. Inter&Co Stadium
Location: Orlando, FL
Capacity: 25,000
Inter&Co Stadium is the second Orlando-based stadium to host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches. The venue is home to the MLS's Orlando City and the NWSL's Orlando Pride.
With a capacity of 25,000, Inter&Co Stadium is the second-smallest venue of the 12 Club World Cup hosts.
The USMNT played 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the stadium while the U.S. women's national team played SheBelieves Cup fixtures there in 2018, 2020 and 2023.
10. Lincoln Financial Field
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Capacity: 69,000
The NFL's Philadelphia Eagles calls Lincoln Financial Field its home. The stadium holds over four-times the amount of fans that can fit in Subaru Park, the Philadelphia Union's soccer-specific stadium.
The stadium hosted the 2015 Gold Cup final and is gearing up to host six matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
11. Lumen Field
Location: Seattle, WA
Capacity: 69,000
Lumen Field holds just under 70,000 fans who come to see the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and the MLS's Seattle Sounders play. In addition to hosting 2025 FIFA Club World Cup games, the stadium will be the site for six 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, including one of the USMNT's Group D fixtures.
Seattle Sounders punched its ticket to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.
12. Audi Field
Location: Washington, D.C.
Capacity: 20,000
Audi Field is the smallest venue selected as a host for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Despite only holding 20,000 fans, though, the stadium has hosted plenty of soccer matches since its completion in 2018.
The venue is home to the MLS's DC United and the NWSL's Washington Spirit. Most recently, the USWNT faced Costa Rica at the stadium before the Stars and Stripes went on to win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.