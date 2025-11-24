Real Madrid Announce Historic Ownership Change: What It Means for the Future
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez confirmed the club will allow external investment for the first time in history, drastically shifting its ownership model.
The 72-year-old revealed plans for a “minority shareholder” to join Real Madrid’s ownership group, which has previously only consisted of socios (club members) since 1902. There are currently 98,272 members who have the power to elect Los Blancos’ president and vote on other key decisions.
Yet the addition of an outside party is in the works, with the goal of giving Real Madrid greater financial backing to compete with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.
Crucially, the radical change cannot be passed without approval from the socios. Speaking at the 2025 General Assembly of Delegate Members on Sunday, Pérez promised to call an “extraordinary assembly” at which 2,000 representative socios will vote on the proposal before convening a referendum that will give all members their say.
Pérez: New Ownership Will Help ‘Protect’ Real Madrid
“During these months we have reflected deeply on how to make visible the value of Real Madrid and the conclusion is clear,” Pérez said. “We will continue to be a members’ club, but we will make a subsidiary company in which the socios maintain control but with a minority shareholder with a five per cent or so [stake].
“This way we can know what the club is worth. We do not want to float on the stock exchange. We will limit the share of investment so that the club remains in the hands of its socios. This investor or investors must share our values and help protect our assets against external attacks.
“Real Madrid will always have the right to take back the investment. Madrid must not depend on just some directors or one president, we do not want it to fall into the hands of anyone. This step will be decided freely by all members by referendum. At the EGM (extraordinary general assembly) we will be able to explain more, but I want to avoid all the things in the papers these days.”
What Real Madrid’s Ownership Changes Means for the Club’s Future
Under the proposed new ownership structure, each socio would hold just one share of Real Madrid, which can only be passed down to children or grandchildren.
According to The Athletic, the new investors would get a share of the club’s income, but would not have any voting rights. Therefore, despite the historic change that could be coming for Real Madrid, the power will still rely in the hands of the club members, just like it has for the last 123 years.
Instead, the plans center around the monetary benefits of bringing in an external investor. Pérez is always looking for new ways to build Real Madrid’s value and global reach, whether it be through the renovated Bernabéu hosting concerts and NFL games or a groundbreaking partnership with Apple to produce a one-of-a-kind documentary.
Along with funneling in additional outside income, the new structure would also keep Real Madrid from converting into an SAD (sports limited company), like the majority of clubs throughout Spain.
Plus, Los Blancos would be able to defend against so-called “attacks” from La Liga president Javier Tebas, who is lobbying for new laws that would allow the league to receive a greater share of Madrid’s annual revenues.