Report: Real Madrid Handed Ibrahima Konate Transfer Boost
Real Madrid reportedly believe that Ibrahima Konaté wants to join them as his contract stand off with Liverpool rumbles on.
The towering French defender is on course to become a free agent this summer. Konaté hasn’t yet publicly ruled out the prospect of signing a new deal on Merseyside while the prospect of joining the Spanish giants is something he has only been willing to joke about thus far.
However, those in Madrid are confident. The Athletic claim that the prevailing opinion from the Spanish capital is that Konaté is keen on moving to the Bernabéu.
The report also outlines that a move for the 26-year-old was not “a real option” this summer and raises the possibility that he could be “playing both sides,” keeping the door open to Real Madrid to ensure that Liverpool keep raising their contractual offers. Spurious talk of the club’s interest in Tottenham Hotspur centre back Micky van de Van was promtly dismissed.
There is always the prospect that Liverpool soon lose patience with their contract hold-out. Konaté supposedly rejected a third approach over improved personal terms this week, per MARCA. Those on Merseyside seemingly consider his exit “to be a given” but this scenario is mired in uncertainty.
Konaté has certainly began the new season like a player operating under a cloud of confusion. The France international lacked all authority in the Community Shield and was hopelessly exposed on several occasions against Bournemouth on the opening night of the new Premier League campaign. Konaté did manage to successfully muzzle Arsenal’s Viktor Gyökeres, although the Swedish recruit hasn’t enjoyed a seamless start himself.
If Konaté were to leave, Liverpool already have a ready-made replacement lined up in the form of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi. Much like Real Madrid, the Reds are expected to wait until the summer window before snapping up the England international as a free agent.
There is also the young prospect Giovanni Leoni who moved to Merseyside over the summer.