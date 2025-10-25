Real Madrid Injuries: Every Player Unavailable for El Clasico
Two defeats in El Clásico last season ultimately sealed Real Madrid’s fate in the La Liga title race, as they missed out on retaining their crown by four points.
Barcelona were, without question, Spain’s standout team in 2024–25, but it’s been a bumpy start to their title defense, and Xabi Alonso’s steady and opportunistic Madrid are aiming to cash in on Sunday.
Both teams have been hit hard by injuries at the start of the new season, but Los Blancos are poised to be boosted by multiple returning players in time for the first Clásico of 2025–26, which may shape the dynamic of the title race.
Here’s the latest injury news for Real Madrid ahead of the Clásico.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Status: Available
- Potential return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)
The England international signed for Real Madrid so he could be a part of fixtures like these, but some suspected that Alexander-Arnold would have to wait until 2026 to compete in his first Clásico.
The right-back hasn’t taken to the field since mid-September, when he sustained a hamstring injury early on in Madrid’s 2–1 victory over Marseille in the Champions League. He was expected to be out for at least six weeks, but a swift recovery means he’s available for Sunday’s heavyweight duel.
Alexander-Arnold trained ahead of the continental clash with Juventus in the week.
Dean Huijsen
- Status: Available
- Potential return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)
Huijsen has quickly cemented himself as a staple of Xabi Alonso’s defense, partnering the resurgent Éder Militão off the back of two devastating knee injuries.
However, the Spanish international has already missed time as a result of red card suspensions and a minor injury setback, which he sustained on international duty this month. His muscle issue meant he was absent for the wins over Getafe and Juventus, but Alonso has Huijsen back fit for the Clásico.
Dani Carvajal
- Status: Available
- Potential return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)
Alonso has a selection dilemma at right back for Sunday’s game because Carvajal is also set to return from his injury setback.
Like Alexander-Arnold, the veteran trained ahead of Tuesday night’s game but didn’t play, having picked up a calf injury at the end of September.
He’s been in a battle to prove his fitness in time for the Clásico, but it looks like Carvajal has made it. Surely Alonso will want to weaponize Alexander-Arnold’s distribution against Barcelona’s aggressive defensive line, though.
Antonio Rüdiger
- Status: Out
- Potential return date: Unknown
Madrid have several players returning for the Clásico but Rüdiger isn’t one of them.
Once an indispensable figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s defense, the German international has slipped down the pecking order under the new manager. Now. Madrid are without his services for the long haul because of a muscle injury he picked up in September.
David Alaba
- Status: Out
- Potential return date: November 1 (vs. Valencia)
The Austrian has certainly shown signs of wear and tear in recent years, having torn his ACL in December 2023.
Fitness setbacks have plagued Alaba since, and his latest, although minor, will keep him out of the Clásico. The versatile defender returned to the starting lineup for the 1–0 win over Getafe last week, but subsequent tests revealed that Alaba has suffered a muscle injury during the game.
Dani Ceballos
- Status: Available
- Potential return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)
It remains to be seen how Alonso will configure his midfield against Barcelona’s majestic engine room, but it’s likely that Ceballos will only feature off the bench.
The combative midfielder has also been dealing with a muscle injury since the international break, keeping him out of Madrid’s previous two games, but he’s confirmed to be available for the Clásico.