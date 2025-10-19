Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Getafe: Red Cards and Late Heroics Save Los Blancos
It took 80 minutes, but Kylian Mbappé eventually buried the winner to secure a 1–0 victory for Real Madrid in their first match back from the international break.
The Spanish giants were frustrated nearly all night long at the Coliseum against a Getafe side that committed 27 fouls and played with a disciplined back five, backed by their home supporters. The match seemed destined to end in a goalless draw, but a chaotic end to the bout went in favor of Real Madrid.
After Allan Nyom was sent off, Arda Güler and Mbappé linked up to bag the winner for the visitors, securing all three points for Los Blancos. Getafe went on to end the game with nine men as tensions bioled over in the dying moments of the heated battle.
Xabi Alonso’s men restored their place atop the La Liga standings ahead of the season’s first Clásico, coming next Sunday.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Getafe (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—7.7: Had almost nothing to do all game, but came up with a huge save in stoppage time to preserve Real Madrid’s one-goal lead.
RB: Federico Valverde—7.5: Still not at his best. The Uruguayan made several errant passes and once again looked uncomfortable playing out of position.
CB: Éder Militão—7.7: Another stable, all-around performance from the leader of Alonso’s defense.
CB: David Alaba—6.6: Forced a key save out of David Soria on a dangerous free kick. Otherwise, Alaba stood tall in his 45-minute appearance before he was taken off at halftime for overload.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—7.3: An untimely slip on a set piece was really the only noteworthy moment from the left back, who had a rather quiet, yet solid outing at the Coliseum.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—7.9: Continued his brilliant start to the season. The Frenchman was everywhere on the pitch for Los Blancos, and a stoppage-time yellow card was the only foot he put wrong on Sunday night.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga—8.0: Did his job with little fanfare. Camavinga made several exceptional tackles tracking back for his teammates to stifle any potential counter attacks from Getafe.
RW: Franco Mastantuono—6.4: Struggled against Getafe’s low block. Heavy touches, poor decision making and needless fouls were the story of the teenager’s night.
AM: Jude Bellingham—8.2: His best performance since returning from injury. Bellingham created the most chances and won the most duels in the win.
LW: Rodrygo—8.0: Let down Mbappé in a few key moments in the first half, but looked better once he moved over to the right wing in the second half.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—8.4: A threat every time he had the ball at his feet. The breakthrough was always going to come from Mbappé, who is making an early case for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.
Substitute
Rating (Out of 10)
Raúl Asencio (46’ for Alaba)
6.7
Vinícius Júnior (55’ for Mastantuono)
6.8
Arda Güler (65’ for Camavinga)
7.5
Brahim Díaz (86’ for Rodrygo)
N/A
Gonzalo García (86’ for Bellingham)
N/A
Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Sergio Mestre (GK), Fran García, Dani Ceballos, Thiago Pitarch, Endrick.
Getafe (5-3-2)
Starting XI: David Soria; Kiko, Juan Iglesias, Domingos Duarte, Djené, Diego Rico; Mario Martín, Luis Milla, Mauro Arambarri; Álex Sancris, Adrián Liso.
Subs used: Allan Nyom, Abu Kamara, Coba da Costa.
Player of the Match: Kylian Mbappé
Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid—How It Unfolded at the Coliseum
Back from the October international break, Real Madrid made the trip to Getafe looking to reclaim the top spot in La Liga from bitter rivals Barcelona. The visitors came up against a disciplined back five, though, that stifled them early at the Coliseum.
Despite dominating possession, Los Blancos struggled to mount any threatening chances in the opening 20 minutes beyond a halfhearted penalty shout from Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman showed no signs of the ankle injury that plagued him over the last two weeks, but a lack of chemistry with Rodrygo in the final third kept him quiet.
Getafe, meanwhile, managed the best chance of the first half. Real Madrid failed to clear a set piece from the hosts, leaving Álex Sancris free to fire a dangerous left-footed effort that sailed just wide.
With each tactical foul and crunching tackle from José Bordalás’s men, frustrations began to mount for Los Blancos. The Spanish giants were missing the quality and creativity necessary to find a breakthrough on Sunday evening.
The additions of Vinícius Júnior and Güler in the second half gave a much-needed boost to Alonso’s attack. The Brazil international drew foul after foul with blistering runs down the left flank, but his side could not capitalize on any of its awarded set pieces.
Vinícius Júnior’s tenacity finally paid off, though, when Nyom was sent off for bringing down the winger just seconds after he came onto the pitch. Down to 10 men, it seemed like only a matter of time before Real Madrid struck and who else but Mbappé to play hero?
Güler delivered a perfectly-timed through ball to the Frenchman, who turned away from his defender before sending his 15th goal of the season into the back of the net.
Real Madrid ended the night with three points and Getafe ended the night with only nine men after Sancris was shown his second yellow card of the match for a late tackle on Vinícius Júnior.
Getafe vs. Real Madrid Half-Time Stats
Statistic
Getafe
Real Madrid
Possession
24%
76%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.08
0.43
Total Shots
2
9
Shots on Target
0
5
Big Chances
0
0
Pass Accuracy
58%
88%
Fouls
11
8
Corners
0
2
Getafe vs. Real Madrid Full Time Statistics
Statistic
Getafe
Real Madrid
Possession
24%
76%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.48
1.96
Total Shots
7
23
Shots on Target
1
10
Big Chances
1
3
Pass Accuracy
54%
87%
Fouls
27
11
Corners
1
4