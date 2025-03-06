Real Madrid, Inter Miami Could Win Record Prize Money at 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
Real Madrid and Inter Miami are just two of the 32 teams playing for a chance to win an unprecedented monetary prize at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup this summer.
The newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup continues to get bigger and bigger in the months leading up to the tournament. Not only are 32 teams competing in the tournament for the first time in history, but they are now battling for a cut of the record $1 billion prize pool.
FIFA announced a revised budget for the tournament that sets "a new benchmark" for global club soccer. Once the tournament unfolds, $1 billion dollars will be divided and distributed to the participating clubs, with FIFA not keeping a single dollar.
“The FIFA Club World Cup will not only be the pinnacle of club football, but also a vivid demonstration of solidarity that will benefit clubs at large to a scale that no other competition has ever done,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
“All revenue generated by the tournament will be distributed to the participating clubs and via club solidarity across the world as FIFA will not keep a single dollar. FIFA’s reserves, which are there for global football development, will remain untouched," Infantino confirmed.
According to Sky Sports, the winner of the tournament could make up to $100 million.
With some of the biggest clubs in European soccer, including Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea, competing in the tournament, as well as MLS powerhouse Inter Miami, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will feature plenty of must-see matches. Plus, now that there is so much money on the line, the stakes of the competition are higher than ever before.
Inter Miami are set to open the tournament against Al Ahly FC on June 14 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Herons got sorted into a favorable group and have a great chance of making a deep run in the tournament so long as Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez remain healthy.
Chelsea and Real Madrid should also have no trouble reaching the knockout stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Manchester City, though, do have to contend with Juventus in Group G.
FIFA have yet to confirm the fill prize breakdown for the tournament, but the further teams get in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, the more money they will bring home at the conclusion of the competition.