’Every Player’s Dream’—Real Madrid Midfield Transfer Target Comments on Potential Return
Stuttgart midfielder Chema Andrés believes it is “every player’s dream” to play for Real Madrid, but has insisted he’s not yet prioritizing a return to the Spanish capital.
The Madrid academy graduate played twice in La Liga for Carlo Ancelotti’s side last season and was part of Xabi Alonso’s travelling squad for the Club World Cup in the summer. However, following the tournament’s conclusion, Madrid struck a deal worth €3 million ($3.5 million) for the holding midfielder’s services, and Chema has made an impressive start to life in Germany.
The Spanish U21 international recorded seven Bundesliga appearances by the November international break, standing out in the middle of the park with his towering presence and now-unique tucked-in shirt.
Chema has drawn comparisons to 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri for reasons beyond his aesthetic, and there have already been rumors of Madrid re-signing the 20-year-old to help bolster their midfield in 2026.
Real Madrid Could Consider Multiple Midfield Reinforcement Options
In an interview with AS, Chema was asked about a “dream” return to the Santiago Bernabéu, but the burgeoning 20-year-old midfielder insisted that making such a move isn’t at the forefront of his mind.
“It’s every player’s dream,” Chema said. “I’m not focused on that. I’m young and I have to concentrate on the day-to-day, and right now I’m thinking about the matches with the Under-21s and then Stuttgart, where I’m very happy. The way they’re treating me is incredible.”
Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß has waxed lyrical over the Spaniard since he joined, describing Chema as “very mature, focused and clear-headed.”
Madrid are certain to improve their midfield engine room next year, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Como’s Nico Paz also linked. Paz is another former academy star who looks poised to soon return to Madrid, with the Spanish giants having the option of buying the Argentine back for as little as €9 million ($10.5 million) next summer.
Chema’s buyback clause is reported to be €13.5 million ($15.7 million) in 2026 and €18 million ($20.9 million) in 2027. Given that the 20-year-old has just a few games of senior experience, it may be a little hasty to oversee the Spain U21 international’s return at the end of the season.
Chema is happy in Germany, and allowing him to develop for a couple of years with Stuttgart may be the wise move.