Real Madrid Draw Up ‘Two-Player Midfield Shortlist’ for 2026
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso wants a new defensive midfielder as a priority heading into 2026, with club officials identifying both a dream target and a more affordable option.
In terms of a pure defensive anchor, nobody in the Madrid squad can provide high-level cover for French international Aurelien Tchouaméni. Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga are both capable deputies but are not seen as natural alternatives.
AS state Alonso has highlighted this shortcoming to those in charge of transfers at the Santiago Bernabéu, who have agreed to pursue a new signing in 2026.
At the top of the wish list is Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. The 21-year-old has shone at Selhurst Park and is attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe, which means he will almost certainly command a mammoth figure.
Palace are looking to tie Wharton down to a new contract but could include a release clause to facilitate a future transfer, but even this may prove to be out of Madrid’s comfort zone, and it is for this reason that the recruitment team have started looking elsewhere.
Wharton Joined on Shortlist by Former Real Madrid Player
If Wharton is too expensive, Madrid are expected to re-sign 20-year-old Chema Andrés, who has caught the eye since his summer departure to Stuttgart.
Chema, who admits similarities in his playing style with Manchester City’s Rodri and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, joined Stuttgart in a deal worth just €3 million ($3.5 million), but Madrid have a buy-back clause worth €10 million and are expected to trigger that next summer if they cannot afford Wharton.
He could be joined back at Madrid by Como midfielder Nico Paz. Los Blancos declined to trigger their purchase option on their former academy gem this summer but have informed the Argentina international of their long-term plans for him, which include a return to the Santiago Bernabéu in the summer of 2026.
Paz, an attacking midfielder, reportedly rejected a blockbuster approach from Tottenham Hotspur this summer worth €70 million as he is awaiting a return to Madrid, who can pay just €9 million to trigger their buy-back clause in 2026. If they wait until 2027, that fee rises to €10 million.