Real Madrid Midfielder Feels ‘Huge Disappointment’ in Xabi Alonso
Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso hasn’t won over everyone since he returned to the club this summer, with midfielder Dani Ceballos reported to be thoroughly unimpressed with life under the new manager.
From his preferred higher intensity playing style potentially putting Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior at risk, to now overlooking proven depth player Ceballos.
Ceballos wasn’t really a starter under former manager Carlo Ancelotti, but the midfielder often got game time as a substitute or as a rotation option in less challenging matches.
But the 28-year-old didn’t get a single minute in the Club World Cup tie against Al Hilal, which SPORT now reports to have been a “huge disappointment” to him—if not much of a surprise.
Ceballos has so far worked with Alonso more than most, one of only four first-team players the new coach had available to him on his first day on the job, with most others on international duty. But that wasn’t enough for Alonso to turn to Ceballos as Real Madrid were struggling to see off Al Hilal.
It raises major questions about what kind of role Ceballos can hope to have in 2025–26, and whether he should finally give up on his Bernabéu career. It is pointed out that, where the club greased the wheels for Joselu to take a big contract in Qatar last summer, Real haven’t done the same for Ceballos in the past when he has previously considered leaving.
Ceballos is reportedly wanted by former club Real Betis. But insistence in Madrid at charging €20 million ($23.1 million) for him is proving problematic for Betis, who are also hoping to bring back Antony after a strong loan from Manchester United, but having similar issues over price.
Selling at that price would represent Real Madrid getting their money back and turning a minor profit on Ceballos, eight years after his original arrival in the capital.