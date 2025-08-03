Real Madrid’s New Third Kit Pays Homage to Club Legend With Iconic Quote
New images of Real Madrid’s 2025–26 third kit reveal a famous quote stitched into the fabric that is both a touching tribute to club icon Juanito and a nod to Los Blancos’ championship-winning DNA.
Real Madrid already debuted their new home and away kits at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, but their third kit has yet to be officially unveiled. Leaks from Footy Headlines, though, give fans an early look at the design that features a tangible piece of Real Madrid heritage.
The blue shirt includes the late Juanito’s famous quote: “90 minuti en el Bernabéu son molto longo”. The English translation reads, “90 minutes in the Bernabéu are very long”.
Check out how the quote will look on the new kit below.
Juanito uttered the famous statement in 1985 after Los Blancos suffered a 2–0 loss to Inter Milan in the UEFA Cup semifinals. The tough defeat came at San Siro and Real Madrid were set to host the second leg of the tie at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The Spaniard’s rallying cry inspired Los Blancos to secure a thrilling 3–0 victory at home, eliminating Inter Milan 3–2 on aggregate. Real Madrid went on to win the competition.
Ever since that night at the Santiago Bernabéu, Juanito’s quote has been used whenever the club needs to pull off an improbable comeback in the Spanish capital.
Immortalizing the quote into Real Madrid’s 2025–26 third kit pays homage to Juanito, who tragically lost his life in a car accident at age 37. The club recently honored the 33-year anniversary of the forward's death on Apr. 2.
Now the club’s new third kit, which is almost identical to Los Blancos' 2013–14 away kit, features a one-of-a-kind patch that sets it apart from any other design in Real Madrid’s history.