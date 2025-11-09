Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Rayo Vallecano: Alarm Bells Sound in the Spanish Capital
Real Madrid’s struggles at Anfield spilled into their clash with Rayo Vallecano, which ended in a goalless draw at Vallecas on Sunday afternoon.
The Spanish giants were poor by their own lofty standards in their final La Liga clash ahead of the November international window. While Real Madrid never looked in danger of conceding, they never looked much of a threat to score.
After finding the back of the net in every game this season, Los Blancos have now been held scoreless in their last two matches. Xabi Alonso’s men lacked creativity and vision in the final third, resulting in their first draw in 2025–26.
Despite dropping points, Real Madrid still sit atop the La Liga standings, though they can see their gap to Barcelona dwindle to just three points should the Catalans secure a victory against Celta Vigo.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—7.5: Stood tall when called upon, but his services were rarely rendered necessary.
RB: Federico Valverde—6.8: Will be thankful this is likely his last game on the right flank for some time.
CB: Raúl Asencio—6.9: A solid performance all around. Asencio used his physicality to shut down Isi Palazón and timed several last-gasp tackles to perfection.
CB: Dean Huijsen—6.5: Exhibited moments of concern on the counterattack. Huijsen was caught out of position on several occasions that could have cost Real Madrid, forcing Alonso to pull him at halftime.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—7.6: Wobbled against the pace of Andrei Rațiu, but otherwise put together another classy showing on the left flank.
CM: Arda Güler—8.2: Did well to pull the strings of the attack, but will rue the chances he missed.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga—7.4: Bounced back after his Anfield struggles. Camavinga covered great ground, misplaced just one pass and delivered admirable service to his teammates up top.
RW: Brahim Díaz—6.9: Solid with the ball at his feet, but posed little threat in the final third. Rodrygo would have been the better option to round out Alonso’s attack.
AM: Jude Bellingham—7.2: The most dangerous man on the pitch for Real Madrid. Bellingham created several golden opportunities that his teammates squandered, and once again was the only player crashing the box.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—7.4: Made streaking runs down the left flank all game long, but his final pass or shot lacked the quality necessary to get his side on the scoresheet.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—6.7: Nonexistent in the first half and only got into the game when he drifted out wide in the second. The Frenchman failed to impose his will on Rayo Vallecano.
Substitute
Rating (Out of 10)
Éder Militão (46’ for Huijsen)
6.7
Dani Ceballos (72’ for Díaz)
6.8
Rodrygo (79’ for Camavinga)
5.8
Trent Alexander-Arnold (83’ for Valverde)
N/A
Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Sergio Mestre (GK), David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Fran García, Endrick, Gonzalo García.
Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1)
Starting XI: Augusto Batalla; Andrei Rațiu, Florian Lejeune, Nobel Mendy, Pep Chavarría; Unai López, Pathé Ciss; Jorge de Frutos, Pedro Díaz, Álvaro García; Isi Palazón.
Subs used: Alfonso Espino, Fran Pérez, Óscar Valentín, Gerard Gumbau, Alemão.
Real Madrid Player of the Match: Arda Güler
Player of the Match: Augusto Batalla (Rayo Vallecano)
Rayo Vallecano 0–0 Real Madrid—How It Unfolded at the Estadio de Vallecas
Real Madrid showed lingering signs from their midweek defeat against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. The Spanish giants were slow to get into the game, allowing Rayo Vallecano to enjoy prolonged spells of possession and test Thibaut Courtois, much to the dismay of Alonso on the touchline.
It took nearly 20 minutes before Los Blancos took control of the match. Silky moves in the midfield from Eduardo Camavinga, expert through balls from Jude Bellingham and blistering runs down the left flank from Vinícius Júnior had Rayo Vallecano on the back foot.
The visitors were in prime position to take the lead in the 22nd minute. Bellingham flicked on a dangerous header across the face of goal, but Vinícius Júnior saw his effort from close range stopped by a brilliant save from Augusto Batalla.
Despite dominating the rest of the first half, Real Madrid could not find a breakthrough at Vallecas. Alonso’s men lacked cohesion and inventiveness in the final third, a problem that is beginning to plague the Spanish giants.
Los Blancos came out of the tunnel once again looking disjointed in the attack. It was not until Kylian Mbappé, who had a quiet first half, drifted out wide that the visitors finally rallied some good looks on goal.
Still, nothing Real Madrid produced was even close to threatening Batalla between the posts. Even Rodrygo and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s introductions in the second half provided little spark to the visitors’ lackluster attack.
A half-hearted penalty shout in the final seconds of the game from Mbappé was the only moment of pause for Los Blancos before the final whistle blew. Real Madrid have now not won away at Rayo Vallecano since the 2021–22 season.
Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid Halftime Stats
Statistic
Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid
Possession
46%
54%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.15
0.38
Total Shots
4
5
Shots on Target
1
2
Big Chances
0
1
Pass Accuracy
83%
85%
Fouls
7
4
Corners
2
2
Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid Full Time Statistics
Statistic
Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid
Possession
46%
54%
Expected Goals (xG)
1.19
0.82
Total Shots
13
21
Shots on Target
2
5
Big Chances
2
1
Pass Accuracy
84%
84%
Fouls
17
7
Corners
5
8