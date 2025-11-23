SI

Real Madrid President Reignites Barcelona, La Liga Conspiracy in Ruthless Rant

Los Blancos’ war with Spanish referees has now put Barcelona in the line of fire.

Amanda Langell

Florentino Pérez took aim at refereeing in La Liga once again.
Florentino Pérez took aim at refereeing in La Liga once again. / Oscar J. Barroso/AFP7/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez brought the Negreira case back into the spotlight, accusing Barcelona and La Liga of a refereeing conspiracy that facilitated the Catalans’ “best sporting results.”

For the last two years, Barcelona have been under formal investigation for allegedly bribing former vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) refereeing committee José María Enríquez Negreira.

The Catalans are suspected of paying a total of €8.4 million (£7.3 million, $9.7 million) from 2001–18 to a company owned by Negreira. Barcelona claimed the payments were for refereeing advice and reports, denying any wrongdoing.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

What has become known as the “Negreira case” has been used multiple times by Real Madrid in their ongoing battle against referees in La Liga. The Spanish giants have accused officials throughout Spain of being corrupt, making decisions that benefit Barcelona over Los Blancos.

Tensions have somewhat simmered since last season’s all-out war between Real Madrid and Spanish referees, but Pérez once again stoked the flames at the latest Assembly of Representative Members.

Pérez: Barcelona Paying Referees Is ‘Not Normal’ for ‘Whatever Reason’

Florentino Pérez
Florentino Pérez called out Barcelona and La Liga. / Dennis Agyeman/AFP7/Getty Images

The Real Madrid president did not hold back when addressing the assembly: “It’s not normal that Barcelona has paid the vice president of referees more than €8 million for at least 17 years, whatever the reason.

“I repeat: Whatever the reason, it’s not normal.”

Pérez went on to further accuse Barcelona and La Liga of corruption, citing that 17-year period was Barcelona’s “best sporting results” in Spain; the Catalans took home nine La Liga titles, six Copa del Rey titles and eight Spanish Super Cups.

Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta
Lionel Messi (left) and Andrés Iniesta led Barcelona to glory for over a decade. / Alex Caparros/Getty Images

“Real Madrid is the only club that has appeared in the trial. Four [Barcelona] presidents have maintained millionaire payments for 17 years to the vice president of referees,” Pérez continued.

“Fran Soto has asked us to move on and forget the ‘Negreira case,’” he said of the current Technical Committee of Referees (TCA) president. “Who is going to forget it? The reality is that they [the referees involved] are still there. It’s a situation that prevents them from acting with neutrality.”

Pérez went on to mention that FIFA did not select a single Spanish referee for last summer’s Club World Cup in the United States, adding to his argument concerning the quality of officials in Spain.

The TCA and RFEF have yet to respond to Pérez’s recent wave of allegations.

READ THE LATEST LA LIGA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

Home/Soccer