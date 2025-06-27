Real Madrid’s Route to 2025 Club World Cup Final: Gauntlet Run to MetLife
Real Madrid produced their performance of the Club World Cup so far to qualify for the knockout stages as Group H winners. RB Salzburg were cast aside in cooler Philadelphia temperatures, 3–0.
A change of tack from new manager Xabi Alonso may have aided Los Blancos, who switched to a back three for their final group game. The alteration facilitated Trent Alexander-Arnold’s best performance of the tournament and Madrid’s most complete as a collective.
However, stiffer challenges lie ahead for Alonso’s side, starting in the round of 16.
Here’s Real Madrid’s potential route to the Club World Cup final.
Real Madrid Last 16 Opponents
Madrid are going to have to run the gauntlet if they’re to claim their record-extending sixth Club World Cup crown this summer. Their knockout stage campaign starts against Juventus, who scored nine goals in their opening two group games but were beaten 5–2 by Manchester City on Matchday 3 and finished second in Group G.
These two historical behemoths have faced off 21 times, dating back 1961–62 European Cup quarterfinals. Madrid have won 11 of these meetings, but they were beaten 3–1 in their previous encounter seven years ago. However, Juve’s dramatic 3–1 victory in the Spanish capital wasn’t enough for them to advance into the UEFA Champions League semifinals.
Remember Michael Oliver and Gianluigi Buffon?
Real Madrid’s Potential Quarterfinal Opponents
Madrid would’ve preferred a tamer opponent to kick off the knockouts, but Alonso’s men will nonetheless be expected to get the job done against Igor Tudor’s Bianconeri.
Should they win in Miami, we could be treated to a repeat of the 2024 Champions League final in the Club World Cup quarterfinals. Borussia Dortmund were beaten 2–0 at Wembley two seasons ago and are much-changed from that defeat. Niko Kovač is the man in charge following Nuri Sahin’s failed stint as manager, and the former Bayern Munich boss has enjoyed a productive start to his tenure.
BVB weren’t particularly convincing as they won Group F to set up a meeting with Monterrey in the last 16. A victory for the Germans would see the Bellingham brothers do battle, but an upset win for the Mexicans would mean Sergio Ramos faces up against his long-time former club.
Real Madrid’s Potential Semifinal Opponents
Paris Saint-Germain claimed the crown synonymous with Real Madrid to conclude 2024–25. Luis Enrique’s Parisians sparkled in the Champions League final as they became European champions for the very first time.
They were expected to cruise in the United States this summer, but PSG haven’t had it all their own way. Botafogo stunned them on Matchday 2, but comfortable wins over Atlético Madrid and the Seattle Sounders meant they topped Group B anyway. They’re now taking on Inter Miami in the last 16, with Lionel Messi and his fellow superstars preparing to stage an almighty upset.
The winner of that clash meets either Flamengo or Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. The latter slipped to second in Group C after somehow losing to Benfica on Matchday 3, while Flamengo secured top spot in Group D with a round of group fixtures remaining. The Brazilians are top of Série A and have so far manifested the form of potential winners.
Should they advance, Madrid will face one of these four teams in the semis.
Real Madrid’s Potential Final Opponents
Three of the four Brazilian teams that have shone at the tournament so far are on the opposite side of the draw, with two of them—Palmeiras and Botafogo—facing off in the round of 16.
The winner of that all-Brazil affair will face either Chelsea or Benfica in the quarterfinals. The Blues were beaten by Flamengo in the group and forced to settle for second in Group D, while Benfica squeaked past Bayern to pip them to top spot.
Manchester City were superb in their 5–2 rout of Madrid’s round of 16 opponents, Juventus, and they look poised for a run to the final. Their campaign continues against Al Hilal, who drew against Alonso’s side on Matchday 1 of the tournament. Champions League finalists Inter or Fluminense await them in the last eight.
