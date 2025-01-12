Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Scores Spectacular First Clasico Goal in Spanish Super Cup Final
It only took Kylian Mbappé five minutes in the Spanish Super Cup final to score his first goal against Barcelona.
After his poor performance in his debut El Clásico, Mbappé made sure to come out firing in the Spanish Super Cup final. Real Madrid were under heavy pressure from Barcelona in the opening minutes of the match, but it was Vinícius Júnior and Mbappé on the counter attack to get Los Blancos on the scoresheet early.
The Brazilian won the ball from Marc Casadó in his own half and found Mbappé streaking forward. The France international took off down the pitch, beat Alejandro Balde with a stepover and poked home a right-footed finish.
The goal gave Real Madrid the early 1–0 lead. Mbappé has scored in three finals for Los Blancos this season, finding the back of the net in the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final and now the Spanish Super Cup final.
The opener gives Mbappé some redemption after he was caught offside eight times in his debut El Clásico back in October. Real Madrid went on to lose the match 0–4 at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The 26-year-old leads Real Madrid in scoring with 15 goals across all competitions. Much was made about his slow start in a white shirt, but Mbappé has stepped up when it matters most for Real Madrid.
The superstar will need to be at his best for the rest of the match if Real Madrid want to secure their third trophy this season.