Real Madrid Announce Surprise Preseason Friendly
Real Madrid have confirmed they will play one preseason friendly this summer, announcing a trip to face Austrian side WSG Tirol on August 12.
Madrid had previously not scheduled any friendlies this summer following their exploits at the Club World Cup, instead seeking to delay their start to the upcoming La Liga season to give their players some rest.
Spanish authorities have rejected Madrid’s request, insisting Xabi Alonso has more than enough time to prepare his side for the new season. Los Blancos are expected to appeal the ruling.
While they await a final decision, Madrid have now revealed plans to travel to Austria to face WSG Tirol seven days before their season begins on August 19.
AS note there will be no camp in Austria for Madrid as club officials are looking to minimize the fixture’s impact on their preparations for the new season. Alonso’s side are expected to return from Austria immediately after the game.
The game against WSG Tirol comes right in the heart of Madrid’s 15-day preseason and will be used to build up fitness after a three-week break following the conclusion of the Club World Cup.
Tirol are a top-flight side in Austria but ended the 2024–25 season 10th out of 12 teams in the standings, battling to avoid relegation from the division. Clearly, Madrid are heavy favorites to win a game that is seen as a chance to build fitness, rather than a genuine sporting challenge.
Alonso’s side will then make their swift return to Spain for the final dew days of preparations before their La Liga campaign begins against Osasuna.