Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior Mulling Potential Move to Saudi League, per Report
Over the past calendar year, Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has emerged as one of the world's top talents. The 2024 season saw the Brazilian win his third La Liga and second Champions League titles.
However, the 24-year-old may soon be on the move.
According to a Monday morning report from Gustavo Hofman and Alex Kirkland of ESPN, Junior is weighing a potential move to the Saudi Pro League.
"(A) source told ESPN that there has not yet been an official, formal offer for Vinicius," Hofman and Kirkland wrote, adding that the forward's hypothetical annual salary could reach as much as $382.5 million.
The Saudi Pro League has successfully lured several big names to the wealthy monarchy in recent years, such as forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United and midfielder Neymar from Paris-Saint Germain.
Junior, who is under contract until 2027, has scored 83 goals in six seasons for Real Madrid across all competitions.