‘Don’t Rule it Out’—Real Madrid Sent Vinicius Junior Warning by Saudi Arabia Transfer Chief
“Don’t rule it out at all,” is the concerning message to Real Madrid when it comes to a Saudi Pro League approach for superstar winger Vinícius Júnior.
Viní Jr. has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for many months. But while that speculation has considerably slowed more recently, Al Ittihad sporting director Ramón Planes refuses to say it won’t happen in the future.
Ultimately, recruiting players like Viní Jr. in their prime and shedding the idea that Saudi Arabia is a last stop before retirement is the league’s big ambition.
“I don't rule it out,” Planes, formerly the technical secretary at Barcelona, told MARCA.
“I think it's part of the idea and plan to be one of the most powerful leagues in the world. The World Cup has been a good test for the Saudi league. Within that plan, to allow players to come at an important point in their careers, Vinícius could be included.
“He has everything in his favor. If you analyze the profile of the player who comes, even in our team, last summer we made a lot of moves and were market shakers. Players like Steven Bergwijn, [Houssem] Aouar, Moussa Diaby are coming. Players who are 25, 26, 27 years old, in good moments of their careers. Plus, the youngsters we're banking on, like Unai Hernández or Mario Mitaj.
“I don’t rule it out at all…and Vinícius certainly has all the conditions to join this league.”
When the speculation linking Viní Jr. with Saudi Arabia was at its peak during last season, there was talk of a lucrative contract proposal worth more than 10 times his current Real Madrid salary—potentially up to €1 billion ($1.17 billion) over five years.
Al Ittihad are Saudi Arabia’s current reigning champions, having reclaimed the title from Al Hilal in 2024–25, to add to their prior triumph in 2022–23.