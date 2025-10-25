Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: Three Key Battles That Could Decide El Clasico
Few matches are more fiercely competitive than Real Madrid vs. Barcelona each and every season.
El Clásico pits two of the world’s footballing behemoths against one another, with Sunday offering supporters and neutrals alike the first taste of the rivalry this season. Barça make the arduous trip to the Santiago Bernabéu as they continue their defense of the La Liga crown.
Just two points separate the sides at Spain’s summit and the outcome of the weekend’s encounter could have a sizeable impact on the destination of this term’s title. Victory for Madrid and they establish a five-point buffer. Victory for Barça and they leapfrog their bitter adversaries.
The first Clásico of the term is unlikely to disappoint as the teams enter the clash in promising form, with world-class operators gracing both dressing rooms. There will be battles of fine margins and critical importance across the pitch.
Here are three key duels that could decide Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.
Kylian Mbappé vs. Pau Cubarsí
There is nobody in La Liga in more devastating form than Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman enjoyed a remarkably prolific debut season with Madrid despite the club’s relative struggles, but he’s hitting new heights in 2025–26.
Mbappé’s tally already sits at 15 goals in just 12 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos, with ten of those strikes coming in La Liga. Only Mallorca have been able to thwart the 26-year-old in La Liga this season, with Barcelona’s defense handed the intimidating assignment of stifling him at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Barça’s rearguard have come under fire this season due to their increased permeability, owing largely to Hansi Flick’s high line. The space in behind the four-man defense has been frequently exploited, with struggling Girona causing problems for La Blaugrana last weekend with direct and accurate passes over the top.
Madrid and Mbappé will be eager to punish Flick’s aggressive defensive line on Sunday, with Pau Cubarsí one of those most responsible for denying the striker. The youngster’s speed and impressive anticipation will be useful in keeping Mbappé at bay, regardless of whether he partners Ronald Araújo or Eric García.
Up against somebody of Mbappé’s quality and experience, you need someone capable of matching him in individual battles. That’s Cubarsí’s crucial job in the capital.
Jude Bellingham vs. Pedri
There will be a battle between two of world football’s leading creators on Sunday. Those of a Madrid persuasion will be cheering on Jude Bellingham, while those with Barcelona ties will be screaming Pedri’s name.
Both could have a vital impact on the outcome at the Santiago Bernabéu, with Bellingham’s recent return to full match fitness coming at the perfect moment for Madrid. The midfielder scored the winner against Juventus in the Champions League midweek as he gets back to his electrifying best.
Bellingham will operate as Madrid’s most advanced midfielder on Sunday, occupying the zones held by Frenkie de Jong and Pedri. Barcelona’s double pivot is one of the best on the planet, but stifling Bellingham remains one of the game’s greatest challenges. Barça’s midfield duo will have to share that responsibility.
But Barça will need Pedri to not only provide defensive support, but also attacking threat. The midfield metronome is their chief creative force with his exquisite passing and excellent box-crashing abilities standing out among his positional peers.
Nobody has created more chances or big chances for Barcelona in La Liga this term than their diminutive playmaker, who will have to outshine Bellingham in the center of the pitch to guide La Blaugrana to victory.
Álvaro Carreras vs. Lamine Yamal
Álvaro Carreras has made an exceptional start to the season following his summer switch from Benfica. The left back has immediately found his feet on his return to Madrid, proving a major hit with both his tireless defensive work and lung-busting runs into the opposition’s third.
Few forwards have got the better of Carreras this term, but the Spaniard faces his toughest test yet when Lamine Yamal rocks up in the capital. The two locked horns during last season’s Champions League when Barça faced Benfica and they enjoyed several ferocious duels down the wing.
Yamal failed to score or assist in the two battles with Carreras last term and that will give the Madrid full back an unbelievable confidence boost ahead of Sunday’s game. Not many full backs clash with Yamal and leave with their dignity intact.
Stopping Yamal will be key to shackling Barça, but it will be far from straightforward for Carreras. The 18-year-old phenom has scored three and assisted five in just seven appearances at club level this season and has history of tormenting Madrid on the big stage.
Can Carreras deny the 2025 Ballon d’Or runner-up? Only time will tell.