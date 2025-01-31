Real Madrid vs. Man City: Champions League Preview & Predictions
Real Madrid take on Manchester City in the Champions League as two of the biggest clubs in Europe fight for a spot in the round of 16.
In what is a final worthy matchup, Real Madrid and Man City were drawn against each other in the knockout playoff round given their finishes in the league phase. Real Madrid finished 11th while Man City finshed 22nd, context wise a disappointment for both teams. Coming into the league phase, both were expected to finish in the top eight and earn that coveted bye. After disappointing results early on in the competition, both sides must play each other now early on in the bracket.
Real Madrid vs Man City: Champions League Preview
Real Madrid should be favored to go through given the team's recent form. Since losing the Spanish Super Cup final to Barcelona, Real Madrid have won five games in a row scoring at least three goals in each game. Before they travel to the Etihad Stadium for the first leg, Real Madrid must play Espanyol and Atletico Madrid in La Liga and Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.
For Man City, winning the tie over two legs might be the boost the team needs to get back on track. Losing Rodri earlier in the season to a torn ACL derailed Man City's league campaign heavily. Pep Guardiola's team is 12 points back of Liverpool in the Premier League title race and it looks a potential fifth straight title is out of reach. Still, defeating Real Madrid could give the side heaps of confidence in making a deep run and potentially lifting their second Champions League trophy in three seasons.
Man City face Arsenal in the Premier League and Leyton Orient in the FA Cup fourth round before the first leg. Guardiola's team will be heavily favored to advance in the FA Cup, but Arsenal pose a different challenge. Man City haven't beaten Arsenal in their last four including two draws in the league, a loss at the Emirates Stadium and a penalty shootout loss in the Community Shield. If Man City can defeat Arsenal and advance, they'll come in with just as much momentum creating easily the must-watch fixture of the playoff round.
When is Real Madrid vs. Manchester City in the Champions League?
- Leg 1: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 3 p.m. ET (Etihad Stadium)
- Leg 2: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 3 p.m. ET (Santiago Bernabeu)
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City in the Champions League?
Both legs of Real Madrid vs. Man City will be streamed on Paramount+ in the United States. Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.
Real Madrid vs Man City: Champions League Predictions
We're taking Real Madrid to advance over the two legs by an aggregate score of 4–3. Vinicius Junior always performs against Man City, but the addition of an in-form Kylian Mbappe will be too much for Guardiola's side.
Manchester City will draw the first leg at home 2–2 leading to a winner-take-all showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid will just edge out Man City 2–1 at home to advance to the round of 16 with another Champions League trophy in their sights. Not to mention, potentially a Madrid derby in the next round considering their two potential opponents are Atleti and Bayer Leverkusen.