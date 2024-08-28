Real Madrid's Vinícius Junior Says Team Will Walk Off Pitch If Met With Racism
Since joining Real Madrid's senior side in 2018, Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior hasn't just become one of the best soccer players in the world—he's become an outspoken advocate against racism as well.
Unfortunately, the impetus for this has been a series of racist actions by fans in Spain. On Wednesday, Vinicius told Matias Grez, Darren Lewis and Zayn Nabbi of CNN that he and his teammates intended to take a harder line against racism in 2025.
“Talking about racism is always very difficult because in the last season here in Madrid, it happened to me a lot—and it’s not even close to what normal people suffer in the streets,” Vinicius said. “And I always think about that."
If met with racism this season, the superstar said, Real Madrid plans to walk off the field of its own accord.
“In the club, we talk about it more often,” he said. “Not just me, but all players said that if that happens, the next time everyone has to leave the field so that all of those people who insulted us have to pay a much bigger penalty."
Vinicius was alluding to a Spanish court decision that jailed three men who made racist remarks toward him for eight months apiece.
Real Madrid is scheduled to return to Valencia—the scene of the abuse that led to arrests—on Nov. 3.