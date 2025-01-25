Real Valladolid 0–3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Kylian Mbappe Stars for Los Blancos
Real Madrid extended their lead atop the La Liga standings thanks to a hat trick from Kylian Mbappé.
Just a few hours after Atlético Madrid dropped points against Villarreal, Real Madrid kicked off against last-place Real Valladolid. Despite getting off to another slow start, Los Blancos grew into the game and got themselves on the scoresheet in the 30th minute. Mbappé played a lovely one-two with Jude Bellingham that the Frenchman finished with a curling shot past Karl Hein.
Even without Vinícius Júnior on the pitch, a second goal for the defending Spanish champions felt inevitable in the second half. This time, it was Rodrygo who linked up with Mbappé. The Brazilian made a darting run on the counter attack, cut inside and delivered a perfectly-timed ball to Mbappé on the overlap. The France captain bagged his second of the night to give Real Madrid a two-goal cushion.
Mbappé completed his hat trick from the spot in the 91st minute after Mario Martín was sent off for a poor challenge on Bellingham inside the box. The 26-year-old is now up to 22 goals for Real Madrid across all competitions this season.
Los Blancos now sit four points clear of Atlético Madrid atop the table.
Check out the player ratings from Real Madrid's comfortable 0–3 victory below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Real Valladolid (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
7.6/10
RB: Raúl Asencio
7/10
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.8/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
7.5/10
LB: Fran García
7.1/10
DM: Fede Valverde
7.6/10
DM: Dani Ceballos
7.9/10
RW: Brahim Díaz
7.4/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
8.7/10
LW: Rodrygo
8.1/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
9.7/10
SUB: David Alaba (68' for Asencio)
6.1/10
SUB: Luka Modrić (68' for Ceballos)
6.5/10
SUB: Arda Güler (73' for Rodrygo)
6.4/10
SUB: Endrick (92' for Mbappé)
N/A
SUB: Lorenzo Aguado (92' for Valverde)
N/A