Referee Kicks Angry Coach in the Head During Copa Peru Match
A soccer game ended with an unusual kick over the weekend after a coach took a run at a referee during a Copa Peru match between Sport Huaquilla and Magdalena CEDEC. Vehemently disagreeing with a call, someone from the Magdalena bench ran onto the field towards the official, brandishing a water bottle that he was able to throw just as the ref squared him up and kicked him in the chest and chin.
The coach went down, but jumped right back up. A couple players looked like they were ready to throw hands and police ran onto the pitch to try and keep the peace.
In the official YouTube recap of the game you can see that the the incident started with a tackle that resulted in a player from both teams on the ground. The coach must not have liked whatever the call was because before play could continue he ran onto the field and met his fate.
Play never resumed and Sport Huaquilla escaped with a 2-1 victory.