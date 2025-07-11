Report: Chelsea Midfielder to Leave Just Five Months After Joining
Mathis Amougou will join Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg on a permanent deal despite only signing for the Blues in February.
The 19-year-old joined Chelsea from Saint-Étienne for approximately £12.5 million and made just two senior appearances for the club last term. A loan was expected for the 2025–26 campaign, especially after the teenager was omitted from the FIFA Club World Cup squad, but he will now leave Stamford Bridge permanently.
The Athletic have revealed that Amougou will join Strasbourg, who are also owned by Chelsea’s parent company BlueCo, for an undisclosed fee having been eager to return to his native France.
Chelsea are keen to raise funds after another summer of enormous spending, with Amougou helping contribute to balancing the books. The Blues have signed six players for a total of around £201m already, including £60 million and £55 million deals for João Pedro and Jamie Gittens respectively.
Strasbourg appear set to sign another Chelsea youngster in Ishé Samuels-Smith, who will reportedly team up with the French side for £8 million. Caleb WIley, Diego Moreira, Andrey Santos and Djordje Petrović are among the players who have been sent to Strasbourg from Stamford Bridge in recent seasons, with Kendry Páez and Mike Penders perhaps spending next term there, too.
Chelsea also signed Mamadou Sarr from their sister club earlier this summer, spending £12 million on the 19-year-old centre-back. He made his debut for the Blues at the Club World Cup against Espérance de Tunis in the group stage.
Chelsea have made it all the way to the Club World Cup final and will face European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the showpiece event on Sunday, July 13. They will then return to England for pre-season before the 2025–26 campaign, although players will be given some time to recover from their American adventure.